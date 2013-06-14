The following factors could affect Italian markets on Friday.

POLITICS

Economy and labour ministers from Italy, France, Germany and Spain meet on youth employment policies.

ECONOMY

A deeper-than-expected recession is hurting Italy's public finances but it can still keep the budget deficit below 3 percent of output without more fiscal tightening, Economy Minister Fabrizio Saccomanni said on Thursday.

National statistics institute ISTAT releases Q1 wage inflation data (0800 GMT).

The Bank of Italy releases April data on public finance, state borrowing and debt.

COMPANIES

BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA

Top management at Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena is pressing to increase the ceiling on a possible rights issue to 2 billion euros from 1 billion euros, two sources familiar with the situation told Reuters.

The bank said on Thursday its board had decided to call a shareholder meeting to vote on the scrapping of a 4 percent ceiling on voting rights.

FIAT

Fiat will sign a 1.95 billion euro loan refinancing with nine banks next week, laying the groundwork for the Italian carmaker to buy out Chrysler, banking sources said on Thursday.

RCS MEDIAGROUP

RCS said on Thursday it had approved the final conditions for a rights issue of up to about 421 million euros. It said it would offer 3 ordinary shares for every ordinary share held at a price of 1.235 euros.

PARMALAT

The dairy group holds its annual general shareholder meeting on Friday.

* Ten years after its spectacular collapse in an accounting scandal, reborn Italian dairy firm Parmalat is still struggling to free itself from legal disputes that are clouding both its prospects and those of its new French owner.

SARAS

The partial and voluntary takeover offer by Russia's Rosneft JV Projects S.A. ends.

