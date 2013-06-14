The following factors could affect Italian markets on Friday.
POLITICS
Economy and labour ministers from Italy, France, Germany and
Spain meet on youth employment policies.
ECONOMY
A deeper-than-expected recession is hurting Italy's public
finances but it can still keep the budget deficit below 3
percent of output without more fiscal tightening, Economy
Minister Fabrizio Saccomanni said on Thursday.
National statistics institute ISTAT releases Q1 wage
inflation data (0800 GMT).
The Bank of Italy releases April data on public finance,
state borrowing and debt.
COMPANIES
BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA
Top management at Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena is
pressing to increase the ceiling on a possible rights issue to 2
billion euros from 1 billion euros, two sources familiar with
the situation told Reuters.
The bank said on Thursday its board had decided to call a
shareholder meeting to vote on the scrapping of a 4 percent
ceiling on voting rights.
FIAT
Fiat will sign a 1.95 billion euro loan refinancing with
nine banks next week, laying the groundwork for the Italian
carmaker to buy out Chrysler, banking sources said on Thursday.
RCS MEDIAGROUP
RCS said on Thursday it had approved the final conditions
for a rights issue of up to about 421 million euros. It said it
would offer 3 ordinary shares for every ordinary share held at a
price of 1.235 euros.
PARMALAT
The dairy group holds its annual general shareholder meeting
on Friday.
* Ten years after its spectacular collapse in an accounting
scandal, reborn Italian dairy firm Parmalat is still
struggling to free itself from legal disputes that are clouding
both its prospects and those of its new French owner.
SARAS
The partial and voluntary takeover offer by Russia's Rosneft
JV Projects S.A. ends.
