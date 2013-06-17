The following factors could affect Italian markets on Monday.
POLITICS
Italian Prime Minister Enrico Letta on Saturday announced a
package of measures to fund public works projects and cut red
tape in a bid to pull the euro zone's third-largest economy out
of recession while respecting European budget limits.
Letta said the government would meet again on Wednesday and
Friday to introduce further measures to simplify bureaucracy,
loosen hiring rules and fight youth unemployment.
The decree law reduces so me of the harshest penalties
available to a much-hated tax collection agency, Equitalia, and
streamlines the legal process for civil disputes.
ECONOMY
The finance ministers of Italy, Germany, Spain and France
agreed on Friday to seek ways to mobilize funds using the
European Investment Bank to combat soaring youth unemployment
while keeping budget spending under control.
National statistics institute ISTAT releases April foreign
trade data (0800 GMT).
COMPANIES
SAIPEM
Italy's oil service group took an axe to its outlook for the
second time this year as rapidly deteriorating relations with
Algeria prompted it to predict a net loss for the year.
* After the profit warning, Morgan Stanley slashed Saipem's
share price target to 20 euros from 27.50 euros, Societe
Generale cut it to 16 euros from 23 euros.
MEDIOBANCA
Italy's best-known investment bank Mediobanca will announce
on Friday it is ready to gradually exit all of its strategic
holdings except life insurer Generali, a source with
direct knowledge of the situation told Reuters.
BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA
Rating agency Standard & Poor's lowered on Friday its
long-term counterparty credit rating on the Tuscan lender to 'B'
from 'BB', and affirmed the 'B' short-term rating. The agency
subsequently withdrew all the rating at lender's request.
The bank is expected to present restructuring plan to the
European Commission in Bruxelles.
* FINMECCANICA
Investigators have launched a second corruption probe into
defence firm AgustaWestland in connection with a deal to sell
197 army helicopters, authorities said on Saturday, potentially
dealing another blow to a company that India might blacklist.
ENI
Workers at Libya's Abu Attifel oilfield, a joint venture
with Italy's Eni, have shut down production in protest over
salaries, two industry sources said on Saturday, in the latest
disruption to the country's oil industry.
GENERALI
Portugal's Banco Espirito Santo said to have made an offer
to acquire Generali's Swiss private banking arm BSI, Il Sole 24
Ore reported on Sunday.
FONDIARIA-SAI, UNIPOL
Warren Buffet's Berkshire Hathaway and Liberty Mutual said
to have made non-binding offers for some of the insurance assets
Unipol must sell after its merger with peer Fondiaria-SAI, Il
Sole 24 Ore reported on Saturday.
RCS MEDIAGROUP
Group capital increase starts; ends on July 5.
FIAT
Chrysler Group LLC announced on Friday that Robert G.
Liberatore was appointed to its board of directors, effective
June 10.
Chrysler Group LLC, The U.S. automaker controlled by Italy's
Fiat, will freeze its U.S. pension plans for some 8,000
white-collar workers hired before 2004 on Dec. 31.
A report by AlixPartners is to predict that the European car
market will not recover until at least 2019, the Financial Times
reported ahead of the report release later on Monday.
SARAS
The offer launched by Russia's Rosneft for 7.29 percent in
Italian oil refiner Saras was slightly more than three times
oversubscribed, data from Italian Bourse showed on Friday.
BANKS
Bondholders and governments will always have to contribute
to shoring up a failing euro zone bank even when the bloc's
bailout fund ESM offers direct aid, according to an EU document
obtained by Reuters.
ALITALIA
The Italian airline said on Friday that Rome's financial
police were looking into possible tax violations at foreign
companies controlled by Air One, a carrier it merged with in
2009.
