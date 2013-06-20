The following factors could affect Italian markets on Thursday.
POLITICS
Prime Minister Enrico Letta holds news conference at Foreign
Press Association- 0900 GMT.
Prime Minister Enrico Letta meets Belgian counterpart Elio
Di Rupo- 1330 GMT.
PDL leader Silvio Berlusconi said a court ruling on Mediaset
was contrary to good sense and legal precedent but would
not affect his support for Letta's left-right coalition
government.
Italy's anti-establishment 5-Star Movement on Wednesday
kicked out a lawmaker for criticising its leader Beppe Grillo in
the latest sign of growing internal strife in the party that
took a quarter of votes at February's election.
Oil producers' association 'Unione Petrolifera' holds annual
assembly and presents new President Alessandro Gilotti- 0930
GMT.
Milan Mayor Giuliano Pisapia and Brescia Mayor Emilio Del
Bono meet on A2A (1000 GMT); followed by news
conference (1215 GMT).
Property research institute Scenari Immobiliari holds news
conference to present report on "Real Estate Funds in Italy and
abroad" with Chairman Mario Breglia- 0800 GMT.
ECONOMY
National statistics institute ISTAT releases April
industrial orders and sales data (0800 GMT).
Treasury announces sale of CTZ, zero coupon bonds, and
BTPei, euro zone inflation-linked bonds, with relative amounts
to be auctioned on June 25.
COMPANIES
MEDIASET
Italy's constitutional court on Wednesday rejected a bid by
Silvio Berlusconi to block a tax fraud conviction from October,
clearing the way for a final verdict this year and deepening the
uncertainty facing Prime Minister Enrico Letta.
Berlusconi's lawyers had challenged a ruling in Milan last
year that sentenced the 76-year-old media tycoon and leader of
the centre-right to four years in prison with a five year ban on
holding public office after it found him complicit in tax fraud
at his Mediaset empire.
PARMALAT
A court-appointed commissioner has recommended the Italian
dairy group cut the price it paid to its parent company Lactalis
to acquire its North American cheesemaking division by $151
million, a move that will please minority shareholders.
RCS MEDIAGROUP
The publisher said it sold 14 magazines for an undisclosed
price to PRS.
*TELECOM ITALIA
The phone company aims to reach a deal with Italy's
telecommunications regulator AGCOM on the spin off of its
domestic fixed line network by early next year, the company's
chairman said on Wednesday.
Chairman Franco Bernabe attends "Roma Europa Festival"- 1000
GMT.
*MEDIOBANCA
The Italian bank's board meets to approve a new business
plan, which will be presented to the market on Friday.
