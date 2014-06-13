The following factors could affect Italian markets on Friday.
Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot
vouch for their accuracy. New items are marked with (*).
POLITICS
Prime Minister Matteo Renzi's plans to reform Italian
politics suffered a setback on Thursday when 13 senators from
his centre-left Democratic Party withdrew their backing in
protest against his moves for constitutional change.
ECONOMY
Italy, Moody's updates on rating on Italy.
ISTAT releases May final CPI and HICP data (0800 GMT).
Bank of Italy releases April data on public debt and foreign
holdings of Italian government bonds.
COMPANIES
UNICREDIT
The Italian lender said on Thursday its online unit Fineco
will list a 30 percent stake in an initial public offering that
could value the company at up to 2.7 billion euros.
* The bank has repurchased senior bonds maturing in 2016 and
2017 for an overall nominal value of 2.533 billion euros ($3.4
bln) in a successful buyback aimed at cutting excess debt and
easing the redemption burden in those years.
BANCA CARIGE
The bank will sell new shares at a 40 percent discount to
the theoretical price of the stock when excluding subscription
rights, it said on Thursday, detailing the terms of its 800
million euro ($1.1 billion) cash call.
* FINMECCANICA
The new chief executive of the defence group, Mauro Moretti,
is considering a sale of the group's U.S. unit DRS Technologies,
Corriere della Sera reported on Friday without citing sources.
BANCO DI DESIO
Italy's competition watchdog has cleared the Lombardy-based
bank's planned acquisition of rival Banca Popolare di Spoleto
, Banco Desio said in a statement on Thursday.
INSURERS
Italy is readying measures to allow insurers to grant credit
to companies, a government source said on Thursday, as the
country seeks to fund flagging growth after a deep recession.
ALITALIA
Board meeting on agreement with Etihad.
SEAT PG
The company's board has decided to reject a binding offer
for a tie-up with D-Mail Group, adding that it expected to
conclude shortly an agreement with creditors, according to a
statement on Thursday.
For Italian market data and news, click on codes in
brackets:
20 biggest gainers (in percentage)............
20 biggest losers (in percentage).............
FTSE IT allshare index
FTSE Mib index........
FTSE Allstars index...
FTSE Mid Cap index....
Block trades..........
Stories on Italy...... IT-LEN
For pan-European market data and news, click on codes in
brackets:
European Equities speed guide...................
FTSEurofirst 300 index..............................
DJ STOXX index......................................
Top 10 STOXX sectors...........................
Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors......................
Top 10 Eurofirst 300 sectors...................
Top 25 European pct gainers.......................
Top 25 European pct losers........................
Main stock markets:
Dow Jones............... Wall Street report .....
Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............
FTSE 100............... London report...........
Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt market stories
CAC-40................. Paris market stories...
World Indices.....................................
Reuters survey of world bourse outlook.........
Western European IPO diary..........................
European Asset Allocation........................
Reuters News at a Glance: Equities...............
Main currency report:...............................