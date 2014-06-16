The following factors could affect Italian markets on Monday.
Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot
vouch for their accuracy. New items are marked with (*).
POLITICS
Prime Minister Matteo Renzi on Friday accused 13 senators
from his own party of seeking "15 minutes of fame" after they
withdrew their backing for an overhaul of the political system,
and pledged to push ahead with reforms.
ECONOMY
ISTAT releases April industrial producer prices (1000 GMT).
COMPANIES
FIAT
The carmaker said on Sunday its board had approved issuing
one or more bonds for a total of up to 4 billion euros ($5.5
billion) - or equivalent amount in other currencies - to be
placed with institutional investors.
In a statement, Fiat said the bonds may be issued in one or
more tranches, also through controlled companies, on or before
Dec. 31, 2015, subject to market conditions. In a separate
statement, the company said its board had approved the merger
plan with Chrysler, already announced in January.
ENI
Libya's western El Feel oilfield has resumed production
after security guards ended a protest that lasted more than two
months, oil ministry officials said on Sunday, but many
oilfields and ports remain blocked.
ALITALIA, UNICREDIT, INTESA SANPAOLO
The board of the troubled airline Alitalia on Friday voted
to accept an offer by Etihad Airways to invest in the company,
and said it would move quickly to conclude the tie-up, the
company's chief executive said.
In a statement the privately held airline said it approved
its 2013 balance sheet, without giving details. It said only
that it wrote down 233 million euros in charges and devaluations
for 2013 "in preparation for future strategies".
A source with knowledge of the company's 2013 balance sheet
said losses, excluding the write-down, amounted to about 290
million euros.
Several newspapers at the weekend put the annual net loss at
more than 500 million euros, with Il Sole 24 Ore on Saturday
giving a net loss of 560 million euros.
The company meets trade unions on the deal on Monday.
BANCA CARIGE
The mid-sized bank, which is launching an 800-million euro
rights issue on Monday to bolster its financial strength, said
it may need further capital-boosting measures, particularly in
view of a pan-European health check of lenders.
* Italy's Economy Ministry is likely to grant Fondazione
Carige, the banking foundation that owns 19 percent of the bank,
permission to buy into the rights issue to keep its stake
unchanged, la Repubblica A&F reported on Monday.
The head of the foundation is in Rome on Monday to meet with
Economy Ministry officials. The foundation plans to eventually
cut its stake to 10-13 percent, aiming to book a capital gain,
the paper said without citing sources.
* GTECH
The Italian lottery operator said on Monday it was in
preliminary talks to buy Las Vegas-based slot machine maker
International Game Technology.
BANCA POPOLARE DELL'EMILIA ROMAGNA
CEO Alessandro Vandelli said in an interview with Il Sole 24
Ore on Sunday that after the 750-million euro capital increase -
likely to start on June 23 - institutional investors were
expected to hold a combined stake of around 30 percent.
The bank is looking more favourably at possible "systemic"
consolidation deals rather than mergers with smaller lenders,
but there is no specific operation on the table, he said.
* COBRA, INTEK
Vodafone Global Enterprise VOD.L will offer 1.49 euros a
share to buy out shareholders in Cobra Automotive Technologies
COBRA.MI, in a deal valuing the Italian auto security systems
group at around 145 million euros ($197 million).
* CAIRO COMMUNICATIONS, EI TOWERS
The communications group said on Monday its Cairo Network
unit had filed a request with Italy's Industry Ministry to have
the right to use for a period of 20 years a block of frequencies
for digital television broadcasting.
The broadcasting tower group said on Monday it had signed an
accord with Cairo Network to build and manage a new television
network.
BANCA POPOLARE DI SPOLETO
Extraordinary shareholders' meeting on capital increase
(0630 GMT).
BIOERA
Annual and extraordinary shareholders' meeting (0900 GMT).
IPOS
UniCredit online unit Fineco and state-owned
shipmaker Fincantieri start their initial share offering.
For Italian market data and news, click on codes in
brackets:
20 biggest gainers (in percentage)............
20 biggest losers (in percentage).............
FTSE IT allshare index
FTSE Mib index........
FTSE Allstars index...
FTSE Mid Cap index....
Block trades..........
Stories on Italy...... IT-LEN
For pan-European market data and news, click on codes in
brackets:
European Equities speed guide...................
FTSEurofirst 300 index..............................
DJ STOXX index......................................
Top 10 STOXX sectors...........................
Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors......................
Top 10 Eurofirst 300 sectors...................
Top 25 European pct gainers.......................
Top 25 European pct losers........................
Main stock markets:
Dow Jones............... Wall Street report .....
Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............
FTSE 100............... London report...........
Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt market stories
CAC-40................. Paris market stories...
World Indices.....................................
Reuters survey of world bourse outlook.........
Western European IPO diary..........................
European Asset Allocation........................
Reuters News at a Glance: Equities...............
Main currency report:...............................