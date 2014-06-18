The following factors could affect Italian markets on Wednesday.

POLITICS

A group of rebel senators in Prime Minister Matteo Renzi's Democratic Party, who staged a revolt over plans to drastically reduce the powers of the upper house, have dropped their protest, one of the group said on Tuesday.

Ukraine said on Tuesday it was treating an explosion on a pipeline carrying Russian gas to the rest of Europe as a possible "act of terrorism", intended to discredit Ukraine as a reliable supplier.

European Council President Herman Van Rompuy meets Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi.

President Giorgio Napolitano convenes Defence Superior Council on Ukraine situation (0830 GMT).

ECONOMY

Italy's economic recovery remains fragile and Matteo Renzi's government needs to take rapid steps to increase the country's growth potential and cut debt, the International Monetary Fund said on Tuesday.

COMPANIES * MEDIASET

Spanish telecommunications firm Telefonica said on Wednesday it has made a binding offer for Mediaset's 22 percent stake in Spanish pay-TV group Digital+ for 295 million euros ($401.6 million).

* GENERALI

The insurer is said to be interested in Polish insurer Bre Ubezpieczenia, Il Sole 24 Ore said in an unsourced report.

The insurer and Brazil's Btg Pactual have reached a draft agreement for the sale of Generali's Swiss unit BSI, Il Sole 24 Ore said in an unsourced report.

BANCO POPOLARE

The bank said on Tuesday rating agency Standard & Poor's had raised the rating of its stand-alone credit profile from "B" to "B+", while the long and short-term ratings of the lender and of its subsidiaries Credito Bergamasco and Banca Aletti were affirmed at "BB-/B", with negative outlook.

BANCA POPOLARE DI MILANO

The bank said on Tuesday Standard & Poor's had removed it from negative credit watch after its 500-million-euro capital increase.

BANCA POPOLARE EMILIA ROMAGNA

Standard & Poor's has raised its long-term rating on Banca Popolare dell'Emilia Romagna to "BB" from "BB-", the Italian mid-sized lender said on Tuesday.

BANCA POPOLARE ETRURIA, POPOLARE VICENZA

Italy's Banca Popolare di Vicenza said on Tuesday conditions did not exist for talks on a tie up with smaller listed rival Banca Popolare dell'Etruria e del Lazio to continue.

* MEDIOBANCA, BANCA CARIGE

Italian investment bank Mediobanca said on Wednesday it had begun to arbitrage between ordinary Banca Carige shares and option rights related to the lender's capital increase.

* BANCA CARIGE

Swiss bank UBS held a 4.05 percent stake in the Italian mid-sized bank as of June 9, a regulatory filing showed on Tuesday. On the same day, Carige's foundation shareholder sold a 10.9 percent stake in the bank for about 91 million euros. Both the foundation and UBS did not return request of a comment.

The filing shows UBS owned directly 3.15 percent of Carige while it had lent out a 0.73 percent stake and borrowed a 0.16 percent one.

* CREDITO EMILIANO (CREDEM)

The bank said on Wednesday that Standard & Poor's had confirmed its long-term rating at "BBB-" and its short-term rating at "A3". S&P's outlook on Credem remains at negative, the lender added.

ALITALIA

Unions will meet with the airline's management on Wednesday to discuss the thousands of job cuts proposed in a turnaround plan presented by Etihad Airways.(1300 GMT)

AEROPORTI DI FIRENZE, SAT

Corporacion America Italia held 48.983 percent of Florence airport after its bid ended on Tuesday, and 61.293 percent with Sogim. It owns 52.34 percent of the Pisa-based SAT airport at the end of another bid.

AZIMUT

The asset manager said on Tuesday it had reached a deal to buy 82.14 percent of Profie, the Mexican holding company that owns the whole of Màs Fondos, for about 6 million euros.

MONDADORI

Italian publisher Arnoldo Mondadori Editore said on Tuesday it had launched a private placement of shares to raise cash to strengthen its balance sheet and broaden its shareholder base.

A2A

The utility said on Tuesday its board had appointed Luca Valerio Camerano as CEO with broad powers to run the company.

CERVED

Italy's information solutions group Cerved IPO ends.

NOTORIOUS PICTURES

Movie rights company Notorious Pictures debuts on Aim segment.

