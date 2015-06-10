The following factors could affect Italian markets on Wednesday.

POLITICS

Russian President Wladimir Putin and Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi visit Expo 2015 in Milan (0945 GMT), followed by joint news conference (1100 GMT); later in Rome Putin meets Pope Francis and Italian President Sergio Mattarella.

ECONOMY

ISTAT releases April industrial output data (0800 GMT).

DEBT

The Treasury sells 6.5 billion euros of 12-month BOT bills.

COMPANIES * ENEL, TELECOM ITALIA

Cooperation between the utility and Telecom Italia could cut the cost of rolling out ultra-fast broadband to 4-6 billion euros, Enel CEO Francesco Starace said in an interview with Il Sole 24 Ore on Wednesday.

Starace also said the group had received three bids for its stake in Slovakia's biggest power company. It is waiting to hear from the Slovak government, which has expressed an interest in raising its stake in the company.

* FIAT CHRYSLER

Sergio Marchionne has still "a lot of work to do" at Fiat Chrysler, Chairman John Elkann was quoted as saying on the sidelines of a conference in Luxembourg.

* BANCO POPOLARE

According to la repubblica, the ECB has aksed banks to update the data series used for their internal risk-weighting models and Banco Popolare risks seeing its CET 1 ratio lowered by a few decimal points.

BANCA POPOLARE DI MILANO

The lender has hired advisers Citi and Lazard to help it look at merger options as the countdown starts for large Italian cooperative banks to transform into joint-stock companies.

ENI

Chief Executives of Russia's Gazprom and Italy's ENI, Alexei Miller and Claudio Descalzi, met in Milan on Tuesday and discussed Turkish Stream as well as a potential capacity increase at Blue Stream, Gazprom said.

RCS MEDIAGROUP

The publisher said it presented to trade unions on Tuesday a plan to save 50 million euros this year, more than half of which would come from lower labour costs.

ATLANTIA

The motorway group's Autostrade per l'Italia unit said on Tuesday it had priced a 2023 fixed-rate bond for retail investors to yield 1.726 percent.

UNICREDIT

Offers to buy back two tier 2 bonds start; end on June 26

ACEA

Conference call on 2015-2019 business plan (1330 GMT).

