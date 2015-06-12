The following factors could affect Italian markets on Friday.
ECONOMY
Italy's Treasury has asked the chief executive of Cassa
Depositi e Prestiti (CDP) to step down in an unusual move that
could pave the way for a bigger role for the state-controlled
lender in the economy, three sources close to the matter said on
Thursday.
Rating agency Moody's reviews sovereign debt rating on
Italy.
COMPANIES
BANCA POPOLARE DI MILANO, UBI BANCA
POP EMILIA ROMAGNA, BANCO POPOLARE
The Bank of Italy said on Thursday it had published rules
needed to implement a landmark reform of the country's biggest
cooperative banks.
* FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES
Various papers mention a report by Bernstein analyst Max
Warburton published on Thursday, in which he analyses whether
CEO Sergio Marchionne could be studying a hostile bid on General
Motors and the challenges for such a move. The paper added the
idea was also being talked about in the market.
BANCA CARIGE
Credit rating Standard & Poor's said on Thursday it had
removed ratings on the lender from CreditWatch with negative
implications after the bank launched a 850-million-euro cash
call. S&P has also affirmed the bank's 'B-/C' long- and
short-term credit ratings.
BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA
Capital increase ends.
* Hedge funds Paulson and York Capital have invested in the
bank's capital increase, MF said, citing market rumours.
UNIPOLSAI, UNIPOL GRUPPO FINANZIARIO
Italy's insurance authority has given UnipolSai and Unipol
Gruppo Finanziario time until the approval of their 2015 results
to appoint two separate CEOs, the two groups said on Thursday.
PRADA
Board meeting on Q1 results, followed by conference call
(1130 GMT).
TELECOM ITALIA, PIRELLI
Prominent Italian businessman Marco Tronchetti Provera was
acquitted on Thursday in a case about alleged industrial
espionage at Telecom Italia dating back to the early 2000s.
Tronchetti Provera, who headed Telecom Italia from 2001 to
2006, is now chairman of tyre maker Pirelli.
DAMIANI
Board meeting on FY results.
