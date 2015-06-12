The following factors could affect Italian markets on Friday.

ECONOMY

Italy's Treasury has asked the chief executive of Cassa Depositi e Prestiti (CDP) to step down in an unusual move that could pave the way for a bigger role for the state-controlled lender in the economy, three sources close to the matter said on Thursday.

Rating agency Moody's reviews sovereign debt rating on Italy.

COMPANIES

BANCA POPOLARE DI MILANO, UBI BANCA

POP EMILIA ROMAGNA, BANCO POPOLARE

The Bank of Italy said on Thursday it had published rules needed to implement a landmark reform of the country's biggest cooperative banks.

* FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES

Various papers mention a report by Bernstein analyst Max Warburton published on Thursday, in which he analyses whether CEO Sergio Marchionne could be studying a hostile bid on General Motors and the challenges for such a move. The paper added the idea was also being talked about in the market.

BANCA CARIGE

Credit rating Standard & Poor's said on Thursday it had removed ratings on the lender from CreditWatch with negative implications after the bank launched a 850-million-euro cash call. S&P has also affirmed the bank's 'B-/C' long- and short-term credit ratings.

BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA

Capital increase ends. * Hedge funds Paulson and York Capital have invested in the bank's capital increase, MF said, citing market rumours.

UNIPOLSAI, UNIPOL GRUPPO FINANZIARIO

Italy's insurance authority has given UnipolSai and Unipol Gruppo Finanziario time until the approval of their 2015 results to appoint two separate CEOs, the two groups said on Thursday.

PRADA

Board meeting on Q1 results, followed by conference call (1130 GMT).

TELECOM ITALIA, PIRELLI

Prominent Italian businessman Marco Tronchetti Provera was acquitted on Thursday in a case about alleged industrial espionage at Telecom Italia dating back to the early 2000s.

Tronchetti Provera, who headed Telecom Italia from 2001 to 2006, is now chairman of tyre maker Pirelli.

DAMIANI

Board meeting on FY results.

