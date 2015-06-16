The following factors could affect Italian markets on Tuesday.
ECONOMY
Rome, Economy Minister Pier Carlo Padoan expected to give
speech at biennial assembly of joint stock companies association
Assonime.
COMPANIES
* FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOGILES
Renault, Japanese partner Nissan and rival automaker Fiat
Chrysler led European car sales higher in May, according to
industry data published on Tuesday, but the overall pace of the
market recovery slowed.
BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA
The lender said on Monday it had completed the repayment of
state aid granted in 2013 to help keep it afloat by redeeming a
final 1.071 billion euro tranche of state-backed bonds.
TELECOM ITALIA
Chairman Giuseppe Recchi and CEO Marco Patuano attend news
conference (0800 GMT).
* The board of Telco will meet on Wednesday to finalise the
break of the investor group that holds a combined stake of 22.4
percent in the phone group, Il Messaggero said.
INTESA SANPAOLO
Management Board Chairman Gian Maria Gros-Pietro attends
conference on growth and innovation (1430 GMT).
* GENERALI
Italy's biggest insurer is set to invest 40-50 million euros
in a 500-million euro capital strengthening operation at Spain's
Banco de Credito Social Cooperativo, MF said in an unsourced
report. BCSC is controlled by Grupo Cajamar, a banking partner
of Generali in the country.
* GEOX
Chairman Mario Poletti Polegato told MF the Italian
shoemaker expects to post a rise in revenues in line with its
business plan's targets this year.
* FINMECCANICA
The defence group is interested in taking a majority stake
in Avio, various papers quoted Finmeccanica CEO Mauro Moretti as
saying. Beyond Finmeccanica, some other companies have shown an
interest to invest in Avio, including Germany's Ohb, France's
Asl, and U.S. groups Orbital Atk and Aerojet Rocketdyne, Il Sole
24 Ore said.
Finmeccanica in May injected 200 million euros into its
loss-making AnsaldoBreda train unit which it has agreed to sell
to Japan's Hitachi .
