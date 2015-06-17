The following factors could affect Italian markets on Wednesday.

POLITICS

Italian state lender Cassa Depositi e Prestiti (CDP) said on Tuesday it had agreed to inject up to 1 billion euros in a state fund designed to rescue troubled companies.

Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi said on Tuesday the board of state lender Cassa Depositi e Prestiti would be replaced, but that no decision had been made yet on who would be the new chiefs.

British Prime Minister David Cameron meets Italian counterpart Matteo Renzi during visit at Milan Expo 2015.

ECONOMY

ISTAT releases April foreign trade data (0800 GMT).

COMPANIES

TELECOM ITALIA, VIVENDI

French media group Vivendi plans to increase its stake in Telecom Italia to between 10 and 15 percent, cementing influence over the group once its current big shareholders exit, people familiar with the matter said.

The IPO of Telecom Italia's INWIT tower unit ends (started on June 5).

UBI BANCA

The cooperative lender said on Tuesday it had started procedures to transform itself into a joint stock company and expected to hold a shareholder meeting by end October.

BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA

Shareholder Alessandro Falciai subscribed shares worth 8.4 million euros and bought shares worth 49.3 million euros in two operations on June 12 and 15 respectively, according to stock market filings on Tuesday. * Falciai has rounded up its stake in the lender to close to 2 percent, Il Sole 24 Ore added. * The bank may replace its chairman already in July, with Pietro Modiano in pole position for the post, Il Messaggero said, citing sources close to the lender.

* A2A

The utility has signed a letter of intent with Linea Group for a potential merger between the companies and the two will be in exclusive talks until the end of July, Il Sole 24 Ore said.

* SAIPEM

Il Giornale said a potential capital increase at the oil services company could be delayed to the autumn because of management changes at state lender CDP. It said CDP's investment arm FSI as well as investors from Qatar and Kuwait could buy a stake in the company.

* PRYSMIAN

The company expects first-quarter results to come in line with targets and confirms expectation for an EBITDA of between 560-610 million euros for the full year, Chief Executive Valerio Battista told Il Sole 24 Ore in an interview.

* GENERALI

Lorenzo Pellicioli, who runs the family-owned conglomerate De Agostini that is the second-largest shareholder in Generali, has called on the government of Matteo Renzi to follow the example of France and automatically grant double voting rights to long-term shareholders, the Financial Times reported.

IREN

Chairman Francesco Profumo and CEO Massimiliano Bianco present "2020 Industrial Plan" (1015 GMT).

UNIPOLSAI

Annual and extraordinary shareholders' meeting (0830 GMT).

