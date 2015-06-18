The following factors could affect Italian markets on Thursday.
COMPANIES
FIAT CHRYSLER
General Motors and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles have
turned to investment banks for advice in a face-off as FCA seeks
to force a merger with its Detroit-based rival, according to
several sources familiar with the matter.
U.S. auto safety regulators have "tentatively concluded"
that Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV FCHA.MI FCAU.N did not
adequately remedy safety defects in a timely manner, notify car
owners of recalls or keep federal officials informed about
ongoing issues, according to an official document seen by
Reuters on Wednesday.
TELECOM ITALIA, VIVENDI
* The board of Vivendi could meet this weekend to give the go
ahead to raise the group's stake in Telecom Italia to up to 15
percent, Il sole 24 Ore said. Vivendi's chairman Vincent Bollore
has already ensured the group will be able to take its stake to
15 percent without price surprises through derivatives at a
pre-set price, it said.
The Italian phone group is set to raise up to 875 million
euros ($992 million) from the bourse listing of its tower unit
INWIT after its shares were priced on Wednesday at 3.65 euros
each.
* MAIRE TECNIMONT
Maire Tecnimont said on Thursday it had won a project from
Gazprom Neft worth 480 million euros in collaboration with some
Russian partners.
* FINTEL ENERGIA GROUP
The company's shares have been suspended from trading
pending a statement, the stock market said.
I GRANDI VIAGGI, PIQUADRO
Board meeting on Q1 results.
