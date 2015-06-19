The following factors could affect Italian markets on Friday.

ECONOMY

Euro zone leaders will hold an emergency summit on Monday to try to avert a Greek default after bank withdrawals accelerated and government revenue slumped as Athens and its international creditors remain deadlocked over a debt deal.

COMPANIES

FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES

United Auto Workers President Dennis Williams said on Thursday the union has not taken a position on merger comments made by Fiat Chrysler's chief executive, but said he would be against any plan that would cut union-represented jobs.

TELECOM ITALIA

Brazilian wireless carrier TIM Participações SA said on Thursday that its controlling shareholder Telecom Italia had reiterated that it remains a strategic asset for the Italian group.

* Vivendi CEO Arnaud de Puyfontaine and the group's Senior Executive Vice President Development and Organization Stephan Roussell will join the board of Telecom Italia as representatives of the French media group, Il Sole 24 Ore said in an unsourced report. Vivendi is expected to exercise between the end of July and the beginning of August derivatives contracts that will allow it to raise its stake in Telecom Italia to 15 percent.

BANCO POPOLARE

The lender has finalised the sale of a portfolio of unsecured bad loans with a total nominal value of about 210 million euros to Hoist Finance without recourse, it said in a statement.

CREDITO EMILIANO

The bank has launched a public offer to buy back three subordinated bonds with a total value of 250 million euros ($284 million) to optimise its debt profile, it said in a statement on Thursday.

* BANCA INTERMOBILIARE

The group of investors interested in buying the private bank put up for sale by unlisted cooperative lender Veneto Banca may offer to take a step back over governance matters and reduce their holding in a bid to overcome the European Central Bank's opposition to the deal, Corriere della Sera said without quoting sources.

CREDITO VALTELLINESE

DBRS has confirmed Creval's rating at BBB (low), while the trend on the bank's ratings remains negative, the lender said in a statement.

* The contract for the sale of ICBPI, the payment services bank in which Creval is the single biggest shareholder, is expected to be signed on Friday.

SALINI IMPREGILO

Italy's top administrative court has rejected an appeal by builder Impresa Pizzarotti and said it could not review an appeal by what is now Salini Impregilo in a dispute with the Milan municipality over the M4 metro line, according to a copy of the ruling seen by Reuters.

* BANKS

Italian banks have borrowed 14.3 billion euros in targeted longer-term funds from the European Central Bank at an auction on Thursday, Il Sole 24 Ore reported. The figure is in line with indications Reuters gathered from banks ahead of the tender.

INTEK GROUP

Saving shareholders' meeting (0800 GMT) and annual and extraordinary shareholders' meeting (0900 GMT).

