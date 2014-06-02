The following factors could affect Italian markets on Mond ay.
POLITICS
Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi on Sunday promised
reforms to cut red tape and encourage investments and suggested
Jean-Claude Juncker may not get Italy's backing to be the next
president of the European Commission.
In its country-specific recommendations, the European
Commission will ask Italy to tackle youth unemployment and to
reform public administration quickly, La Repubblica reported on
Sunday.
ECONOMY
Deflation would be a disaster for the euro zone and for
countries with high public debt in particular, Italian Economy
Minister Pier Carlo Padoan said on Saturday.
Markit/ADACI releases May PMI manufacturing (0745 GMT).
COMPANIES
ALITALIA
Etihad Airways said on Sunday it had set the terms for
investing in loss-making airline Alitalia and was looking to
conclude the deal, as the Abu Dhabi carrier expands its reach in
Europe.
* Alitalia's board will meet on Friday to discuss the matter,
Corriere della Sera said on Monday.
FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES
The carmaker Chief Executive Sergio Marchionne said on
Sunday a good performance of U.S. operations was crucial for the
success of the company's recently announced business plan.
BANCA POPOLARE DI MILANO
The lender's board will discuss on Tuesday the request to
the Bank of Italy to remove larger risk-weights than peers the
bank had to apply to calculate its capital ratios, Chief
Executive Giuseppe Castagna said in an interview with Il
Messaggero on Sunday.
BANCA CARIGE
The lender's top shareholder, a charitable foundation that
owns 29 percent of the bank, is in talks with foreign investors
to sell an additional 9 percent stake, Il Sole 24 Ore said on
Sunday.
* AXA
The French insurer is ready to make an acquisition in Italy,
Affari & Finanza quoted Frederic de Courtois, the head of the
group's Italian unit AXA Assicurazioni, as saying.
SEAT PAGINE GIALLE, DMAIL
Bondholders and creditors of the debt-laden yellow pages
company have asked the group's board and special administrator
to reject a proposal for a possible merger with DMail Group,
Corriere della Sera reported on Sunday.
PRELIOS
The real estate company is seeking for a partner and is
sounding U.S. investors such as Fortress and Starwood Capital,
La Repubblica reported on Saturday. The group's board will
discuss a new business plan on June 12, according to the
newspaper.
ITALIAN BANKS
Italian banking association (ABI) mulls changes to its
by-laws to introduce tighter conditions for bankers who wants to
join the association, ABI's Chairman told La Repubblica on
Sunday.
SNAM
The Italian gas transport group will likely seal the
purchase of the gas pipeline TAG from Italian state lender Cassa
Depositi e Prestiti in September, Il Sole 24 Ore said on
Saturday.
SALINI IMPREGILO
Italy's biggest builder said on Friday it was evaluating an
equity offering to institutional investors to increase its free
float and raise money for possible expansion.
CREDITO BERGAMASCO
Shares delisted from Monday due to merger with Banco
Popolare.
ITALCEMENTI
Mandatory conversion of all saving shares into ordinary
shares, at a conversion ratio of 0.65 ordinary shares for each
saving share.
TE WIND
The company holds annual general meeting (0800 GMT).
Ex-dividend: Emak 0.025 euros per share; Hera
0.09 euros per share; Italcementi 0.06 euros
per ordinary share and 0.06 euros per savings share; Kinexia
0.01 euros per share.
