The following factors could affect Italian markets on Fri.
Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot
vouch for their accuracy. New items are marked with (*).
POLITICS
Prime Minister Matteo Renzi said on Thursday he was
"saddened" by the latest corruption scandal which has seen the
mayor of Venice and a crop of politicians including a former
government minister arrested or placed under investigation.
ECONOMY
Standard & Poor's updates its rating on Italy on Friday.
DEBT
Treasury announces sale of BOT bills, with relative amounts
to be auctioned on June 11.
COMPANIES
MONTE DEI PASCHI
The Tuscan lender priced its upcoming rights issue at a big
discount as it sought to lure investors for a vital cash call
meant to avert nationalisation.
In a statement late on Thursday, the bank said it would
offer new shares in the bank at 1 euro each, or a 35.5 percent
discount to the theoretical ex-rights price calculated on
Thursday's closing stock price.
BANCA POPOLARE DI SONDRIO
The mid-sized lender priced its 350-million euro cash call,
due to start on Monday, at a 29.3 percent discount to the TERP,
it said late on Thursday.
ALITALIA, INTESA SANPAOLO, UNICREDIT
The airline's board is expected to give an initial green
light to a tie-up with Etihad Airways at a board meeting on
Friday.
Banca Popolare di Sondrio, which is exposed to 90
million euros of Alitalia's debt, is against the conditions
posed by Etihad, Il Messaggero said.
UNICREDIT
Fineco, the online bank unit of UniCredit that is preparing
to list on the Milan stock market, could be worth up to 3.5
billion euros ($4.8 billion), according to reports from two
investment banks involved in the operation.
* BANCA CARIGE
The bank is expected to price its planned capital increase
at a discount of between 30-40 percent, Il Sole 24 Ore said in
an unsourced report. The bank is planning to launch the 800
million euro share issue on June 16, the paper added.
Some papers say that the Carige Foundation has called a
board meeting for Friday to sell another 10 percent in the back
to get to below 20 percent before the launch of the capital
increase.
FIAT CHRYSLER
Chrysler Group LLC said on Thursday it was recalling about
10,700 sport utility vehicles to fix a defect that leads to
unintended acceleration in cruise-control mode.
Wage hike talks between unions and the company will continue
on Tuesday next week after no agreement was reached at the last
meeting, Il Sole 24 Ore said.
ITALCEMENTI
The cement maker priced its 500-million euro capital
increase, saying it will offer shareholders three new shares for
every seven shares held at 4.825 euros per share, a 32.67
percent discount on the theoretical ex-rights price. The capital
increase will start on June 9.
CIR
Board meeting on 2013 full-year results readjourns.
* Macquarie is looking at the wind power assets of CIRàs
troubled energy unit Sorgenia, MF said without citing sources.
It said the value of the assets is at least 250 million euros.
RCS MEDIAGROUP
Discretionary conversion of saving shares category A and
saving shares category B into ordinary shares ends.
* IPOs
Italy's Information Solutions group Cerved has set a price
range for its planned IPO of 5.0-6.5 euros per share, according
to the prospectus. The capitalisation of the company, if a
capital increase is fully subscribed, would be 0.975-1.267
billion euros, it said.
For Italian market data and news, click on codes in
brackets:
20 biggest gainers (in percentage)............
20 biggest losers (in percentage).............
FTSE IT allshare index
FTSE Mib index........
FTSE Allstars index...
FTSE Mid Cap index....
Block trades..........
Stories on Italy...... IT-LEN
For pan-European market data and news, click on codes in
brackets:
European Equities speed guide...................
FTSEurofirst 300 index..............................
DJ STOXX index......................................
Top 10 STOXX sectors...........................
Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors......................
Top 10 Eurofirst 300 sectors...................
Top 25 European pct gainers.......................
Top 25 European pct losers........................
Main stock markets:
Dow Jones............... Wall Street report .....
Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............
FTSE 100............... London report...........
Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt market stories
CAC-40................. Paris market stories...
World Indices.....................................
Reuters survey of world bourse outlook.........
Western European IPO diary..........................
European Asset Allocation........................
Reuters News at a Glance: Equities...............
Main currency report:...............................