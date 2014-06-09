The following factors could affect Italian markets on Monday.
POLITICS
Italy has rescued about 5,200 men, women and children and
recovered three dead bodies from overcrowded boats in the
Mediterranean Sea since early Thursday.
An Italian investigation that last week named 35 suspects in
a massive graft scheme to cheat the "Moses" flood barrier
project in Venice is far from over, the lead prosecutor in the
case said on Sunday.
ECONOMY
Standard & Poor's affirmed its ratings on Italy's sovereign
debt at BBB/A-2 on Friday and maintained a negative outlook,
citing weak growth prospects for the third-largest economy in
the euro zone.
Bank of Italy releases May data on Monday on European
Central Bank funding to Italian banks.
Bank of Italy releases April data on bank deposits and April
statistics on Italian government bond holdings at Italy-based
banks.
MARKETS
* Index provider FTSE said on Monday it was consulting users
about possibly changing the way it calculates Milan's blue-chip
FTSE MIB stock index in light of Monte Paschi's rights issue.
The company said in a statement that the closing value of
the index on June 9 may be restated if it decided to introduce
the changes.
Italy is mulling tax breaks of 6 percent for three years for
companies that are planning to list, according to Il Messaggero.
DEBT
The Italian Treasury said on Friday it would issue 6.5
billion euros ($8.87 billion) of 12-month Treasury Bills (BOTs)
at its regular mid-month auction on June 11.
Treasury announces sale of BTP and CCTeu bonds, with
relative amounts to be auctioned on June 12.
COMPANIES
BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA
The lender starts a planned 5 billion euro rights issues.
[L6N0ON1VC}
French insurer Axa will remain a shareholder and partner of
Monte Paschi, Il Sole 24 ore said on Saturday, citing Axa CEO
Henri de Castries.
The bank said on Monday the Italian treasury had agreed to
let it pay interests accrued in 2013 on state loans on Aug. 1,
2014 instead of July 1, 2014.
DEA CAPITAL
The holding company, which controls Generale de Sante
through its Sante and Sante Development Europe units,
said on Monday it had extended until June 10 an exclusivity
period granted to Australia's Ramsay Health Care to
submit a binding offer for its French unit.
BANCA CARIGE
The leading foundation shareholder has given a mandate to
Banca IMI to sell a 10.9 percent stake in the bank at a discount
by the end of Tuesday, leaving it with 19 percent, several
newspapers said on Saturday. They said the foundation would then
buy into the planned cash call of the lender to keep its stake
at 19 percent.
SAFILO
The group said it was holding an extraordinary shareholder
meeting on July 10 to approve the conversion of an equity-linked
bond worth 150 million euros into equity.
BANCA POPOLARE EMILIA ROMAGNA
Shareholders on Saturday approved a capital increase of up
to 750 million euros.
BANCA POPOLARE DI SONDRIO
Capital increase starts; ends on July 4.
SALINI IMPREGILO
The number of shares of the Italian builder freely traded on
the market could amount to 35 percent of Salini Impregilo's
capital after a planned cash call and share placement, a source
close to the situation said on Sunday.
ENI
Bulgaria will not resume work on the Russian-led South
Stream gas pipeline project until it receives the all clear from
the European Commission, Prime Minister Plamen Oresharski said
on Sunday. Eni is a member of the South Stream
project.
CIR
The Italian holding company said on Friday it posted a loss
of 270 million euros last year after it wrote down the entire
value of its investment in energy unit Sorgenia.
ENEL
The group's new CEO Francesco Starace has earmarked the
group's assets in East Europe as possible assets for sale to
help cut debt, Corriere della Sera said on Saturday without
citing sources.
PIRELLI, CAMFIN
Camfin, the largest shareholder in tyre maker Pirelli, has
started talks with banks to refinance 238 million euros of debt,
Il Sole 24 Ore said on Sunday.
ALITALIA
The head of Alitalia expects around 2,200 jobs to go under a
planned tie-up with Gulf carrier Etihad Airways, he was quoted
as saying by La Repubblica newspaper on Sunday.
Alitalia will press on with talks to secure a definite deal
with Etihad Airways, the Italian airline's board decided at a
meeting on Friday, having welcomed the rescue plan proposed by
the Gulf carrier.
CERVED
Italy's information solutions group Cerved IPO starts; news
conference to present listing details (0930 GMT).
INDESIT
Executes mandatory conversion of saving shares into ordinary
shares.
ITALCEMENTI
Capital increase starts; ends on June 27.
Ex-dividend: CSP INTERNATIONAL 0.05 euros per
share; FERROVIE NORD MILANO 0.013 euros per share.
