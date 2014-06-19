(In UniCredit item, corrects to show paper says bank to pay 700
million euros for the increased stake, not valuing the whole of
Tiriac Bank at that level)
The following factors could affect Italian markets on Thursday.
Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot
vouch for their accuracy. New items are marked with (*).
ECONOMY
The International Monetary Fund will urge the European
Central Bank to increase efforts to ward off the risk of
deflation with steps including programmes to purchase government
bonds, according to a person who has seen the recommendation.
Italy moved to help small- and medium-sized businesses with
their electricity costs and launched a package of measures to
improve investment under legislation introduced last week and
detailed to reporters on Wednesday.
DEBT
The Italian Treasury said on Wednesday it would exchange up
to 2.5 billion euros ($3.4 billion) in fixed-rate bonds (BTPs)
and floating-rate bonds linked to 6-month Euribor (CCTEUs) at a
buy-back operation on June 20.
COMPANIES
GENERALI
The Italian insurer could seal a deal to sell its Swiss
private banking unit BSI to Brazil's Banco BTG Pactual
by the end of this month, sources close to the matter
said on Wednesday.
WORLD DUTY FREE
The Italian travel retailer said on Wednesday its board had
approved the merger of its Spanish subsidiaries. The board has
also a green light to a share buy-back programme for up to 5
percent of its capital.
* BANCO POPOLARE
The bank may consider postponing the sale of its Release bad
bank unit as suitors Blackstone, Prelios-Fortress and PIMCO-GWM
are offering a price that is too low, Il Sole 24 Ore said in an
unsourced report.
* INTESA SANPAOLO
Gian Maria Gros-Pietro, the bank's management board
chairman, told Il Sole 24 Ore that proposals to revise the
lender's governance addressing criticism from the Bank of Italy
that there are too many board seats will be presented in coming
months.
ENI
Zubair field In Iraq is not currently affected by the
turmoil there, a spokesman for the Italian oil and gas major
said on Wednesday, adding the company was keeping essential
personnel in place.
BANCA POPOLARE EMILIA ROMAGNA
The Italian lender said on Wednesday it had got market
regulator Consob's approval for its planned 750 million-euro ($1
billion) share offer, set to start on June 23.
FINMECCANICA
The aerospace and defence group denied on Wednesday rumors
circulating in the press according to which its loss-making
AnsaldoBreda unit would be incorporated in Finmeccanica.
* UNICREDIT
UniCredit's Bank Austria is set to increase its stake in
Romania's Tiriac Bank to 96 percent from a current 50.5 percent
paying 700 million euros partly in cash, Il Messaggero said in
an unsourced report.
IPO
Italian business credit data provider Cerved said
on Wednesday it aimed to make its debut on the Milan bourse on
June 24 with a stock market value of 995 million euros ($1.35
billion).
* SEAT PAGINE GIALLE
A meeting of the creditors of the yellow pages' company has
been rescheduled to July 10, the company said on Wednesday.
ALITALIA
Trade union representatives said at a meeting on Wednesday
they would not back the 2,251 layoffs envisaged by the
preliminary agreement with Gulf airline Etihad, Corriere della
Sera reported.
JUVENTUS
The football club said on Wednesday it had terminated, in
favour of Torino, the current player sharing deal for Italian
striker Ciro Immobile.
ACQUE POTABILI
Sviluppo Idrico (Iren Group and Smat Torino)
voluntary takeover offer on Acque Potabili shares ends.
CALEFFI
Bond holders "Prestito Obbligazionario 2013-2016" meeting
(1300 GMT).
MOVIEMAX MEDIA GROUP
Bond holders' meeting "Moviemax 8% 2013-2019" (0900 GMT).
PIERREL
Annual and extraordinary shareholders' meeting (0800 GMT).
Annual general meetings: LA DORIA (0900 GMT),
PRELIOS (0900 GMT).
