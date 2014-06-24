The following factors could affect Italian markets on Tuesday.

Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy. New items are marked with (*).

POLITICS

Prime Minister Matteo Renzi speaks at the Senate ahead of the June 27 European Council meeting and Italy's takeover of the EU presidency in second half of 2014 (1430 GMT).

ECONOMY

ISTAT releases May wage inflation data (0800 GMT); May extra EU foreign trade data (0900 GMT).

DEBT

Treasury announces sale of BTP bonds, with relative amounts to be auctioned on June 27.

COMPANIES

ENI

The Italian oil and gas group said on Monday it had completed the sale of about one percent of the share capital of Portugal's Galp for about 107 million euros.

MEDIASET

Italy's Lega, which runs the country's top rank soccer division Serie A, has delayed a decision on soccer rights to the league until Wednesday, a source said on Monday.

BANCO POPOLARE

Italy's Banco Popolare is considering delaying a sale of bad debt until after the summer since the offers it has received are not satisfactory, a source close to the matter said on Monday.

SNAM

Italian gas grid operator Snam said on Monday it would issue one or more bonds worth up to 2 billion euros before the end of June 2015.

* TERNA ; SNAM

State lender Cassa Depositi e Prestiti is ready to put its 29 percent stake of the power grid group into investment vehicle CDP Reti, a move necessary to complete the sale of a minority stake of the holding that already owns 30 percent of gas grid Snam, MF reported.

* PRELIOS

The real estate company is bidding, together with Starwood, to buy Una hotels, MF reported adding other offers were put forward by French and Spanish groups.

CIR

The holding company, that controls troubled energy company Sorgenia, has convened its annual shareholders meeting, second call, on June 30.

CERVED

Italy's information solutions group debuts on MTA Milan Bourse.

FIAT CHRYSLER

The carmaker has agreed to transfer 500 workers at its Mirafiori plant in Turin, which are currently placed on temporary layoff schemes, to its Maserati facility near the same city. The transfer was previously blocked due to a dispute with unions.

For the Tuesday calendar see:

For Italian market data and news, click on codes in brackets:

20 biggest gainers (in percentage)............

20 biggest losers (in percentage).............

FTSE IT allshare index

FTSE Mib index........

FTSE Allstars index...

FTSE Mid Cap index....

Block trades..........

Stories on Italy...... IT-LEN

For pan-European market data and news, click on codes in brackets: European Equities speed guide................... FTSEurofirst 300 index.............................. DJ STOXX index...................................... Top 10 STOXX sectors........................... Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors...................... Top 10 Eurofirst 300 sectors................... Top 25 European pct gainers....................... Top 25 European pct losers........................ Main stock markets: Dow Jones............... Wall Street report ..... Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............ FTSE 100............... London report........... Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt market stories CAC-40................. Paris market stories... World Indices..................................... Reuters survey of world bourse outlook......... Western European IPO diary.......................... European Asset Allocation........................ Reuters News at a Glance: Equities............... Main currency report:...............................