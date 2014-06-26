The following factors could affect Italian markets on Thursday.
Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot
vouch for their accuracy. New items are marked with (*).
* POLITICS
Italy has earmarked 2 billion euros for infrastructure
projects to be realised in the short-term, Transport Minister
Maurizio Lupi told Il Sole 24 Ore, citing railway links between
the northern cities of Brescia and Padova and between southern
cities of Napoli and Bari.
On Friday the European leaders will chose only the head of
the European Commission, while they will put back the decisions
on other appointments to July, Il Sole 24 Ore said.
ECONOMY
Italy has reduced its target for this year's spending cuts
by a third, the commissioner in charge of the government's
spending review said on Wednesday, as Prime Minister Matteo
Renzi seeks more budget flexibility from the European Union.
DEBT
Treasury sells 7.5 million euros of six-month BOT bills.
Subscriptions close at 0900 GMT.
COMPANIES
FINECO
Unicredit online unit IPO ends. The company
tightened its guidance to 3.7-4.0 euros, sources close to the
offer told Reuters.
* MEDIASET
Quatar's Al Jazeera is looking at Italian broadcaster's
digital business, Emir Ali Bin Thamer al Thani was quoted as
saying by an Italian newswire on Wednesday.
* CNH INDUSTRIAL
The truck and tractor maker said it had priced a private
offering of $500 million notes due in 2019, issued at 99.426.
MAIRE TECNIMONT
The company said in a statement it had won a set of
contracts worth $199 million.
ATLANTIA
Rating agency Fitch lifted to stable the outlook on Italian
motorway group Atlantia's ATL.MI rating, citing an improvement
of traffic at home in Italy.
* INTESA SP, UNICREDIT, MONTE PASCHI
, POP SONDRIO, ALITALIA
Italy's three biggest lenders are ready to give their green
light to a deal on Alitalia debt, Transport Minister Maurizio
Lupi told daily Il Sole 24 Ore. Lupi added there are still some
details to be ironed out with smaller Popolare di Sondrio.
* VENETO BANCA
The lender's board said on Wednesday it had approved a 490
million euro rights issue that would start on Thursday and end
on June 28.
TELECOM ITALIA
Company's board meets in Rome, while the board of holding
company Telco will gather in Milan on Thursday.
I GRANDI VIAGGI
Board meeting on Q1 results.
NEUROSOFT
Annual general meeting.
For Italian market data and news, click on codes in
brackets:
20 biggest gainers (in percentage)............
20 biggest losers (in percentage).............
FTSE IT allshare index
FTSE Mib index........
FTSE Allstars index...
FTSE Mid Cap index....
Block trades..........
Stories on Italy...... IT-LEN
For pan-European market data and news, click on codes in
brackets:
European Equities speed guide...................
FTSEurofirst 300 index..............................
DJ STOXX index......................................
Top 10 STOXX sectors...........................
Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors......................
Top 10 Eurofirst 300 sectors...................
Top 25 European pct gainers.......................
Top 25 European pct losers........................
Main stock markets:
Dow Jones............... Wall Street report .....
Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............
FTSE 100............... London report...........
Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt market stories
CAC-40................. Paris market stories...
World Indices.....................................
Reuters survey of world bourse outlook.........
Western European IPO diary..........................
European Asset Allocation........................
Reuters News at a Glance: Equities...............
Main currency report:...............................