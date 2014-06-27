The following factors could affect Italian markets on Friday.

ECONOMY

ISTAT releases June business confidence data (0800 GMT).

DEBT

Treasury sells BTP bonds. Subscriptions close at 0900 GMT.

COMPANIES

UNICREDIT

Online broker Fineco ha priced its initial public offering at 3.7 euros a share, with market debut set on July 2. Market cap with initially be equal to 2.243 billion euros, boosting UniCredit's CET 1 by at least 14 basis points and giving the bank a capital gain of between 360 million euros and 410 million euros.

Harsher European Union sanctions against Russia could hurt UniCredit's CRDI.MI business, a board member of the Italian lender told a German newspaper.

MONTE DEI PASCHI

Capital increase ends.

Ratings agency Moody's has upgraded its long-term rating on Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena to 'B1' from 'B2', saying the bank's 5-billion-euro rights issue would strengthen its capital against poor asset quality and losses.

MEDIASET

TV broadcasters Sky Italia and Mediaset will both have rights to air matches of the eight main teams in Italy's Serie A top-flight soccer league over the next three seasons, a source close to the matter said on Thursday.

RCS MEDIAGROUP

The board has discussed the opportunity to reschedule 600 million euros of debt, possibly through a bond issue, MF writes.

FIAT CHRYSLER

Fiat Chrysler will begin selling Jeep, the SUV brand central to its global expansion, in India in 2015, the brand's chief said on Thursday.

Maserati plans to raise its number of dealers to around 500 by mid-2016 from more than 400 expected by the end of this year, to keep up with fast-growing demand for its luxury sedans, the brand's CEO Harald Wester said on Thursday.

Mitsubishi Motors Corp will supply Attrage sedans to Fiat Chrysler for sale in Asian markets later this year, Nikkei reported.

TELECOM ITALIA

Its board had decided to amend the group's bylaws to reflect recent changes in legislation over special powers granted to the Italian state in sectors of national strategic interest such as telecommunications, it said in a statement.

GENERALI

Generali has pocketed around 270 million euros from the sale of a portion of its stake in Intesa Sanpaolo, according to Il Sole 24 Ore. The stake was cut to 1.87 percent.

INDESIT

Three bidders are aiming to buy a 42 percent stake in Indesit, which owner Merloni has put on sale, a source with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters. These are U.S. white goods maker Whirlpool, Sweden's Electrolux and China's Sichuan Chaghong Electric

POPOLARE DI VICENZA ; POPOLARE DI MAROSTICA

Banca Popolare di Vicenza said on Thursday it had made a binding offer for a merger with rival Banca Popolare di Marostica in the latest sign of long-overdue consolidation among smaller Italian lenders.

BENI STABILI

The real estate management fund said on Thursday its board had approved a plan for a 150 million-euro capital increase and new bank loans for around 500 million euros to boost its financial structure.

FINCANTIERI

Italian state-owned shipbuilder IPO ends.

The part reserved to institutional investors in the initial public offering of Italian shipmaker Fincantieri was still not fully covered as of Wednesday evening, two sources close to the matter said on Thursday.

ITALCEMENTI

Capital increase ends.

