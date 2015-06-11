The following factors could affect Italian markets on Thursday.

ECONOMY

ISTAT releases regional export data from January to March (0900 GMT).

DEBT

Treasury sells 2.0-2.5 billion euros 5th tranche 3-year BTP bonds due May 15, 2018, 0.25 percent coupon; 1.5-2.0 billion euros 9th tranche 7-year BTP bonds due April 15, 2022, 1.35 percent coupon; 1.0-1.5 billion euros following two BTP bonds: 4th tranche 15-year due March 1, 2032, 1.65 percent coupon and 6th tranche 30-year due Sept. 1, 2046, 3.25 percent coupon. Subscriptions close at 0900 GMT.

COMPANIES

TELECOM ITALIA, VODAFONE

If Europe had a single legal and regulatory framework there would be room for just four telecoms players, the CEO of Vodafone Vittorio Colao said in an interview with La Repubblica. He said Telefonica and Orange could expand, including in Italy. "More Orange than Telefonica," he said. He said there were too many delays in Italy on broadband.

DAVIDE CAMPARI

Campari said on Thursday it had agreed to sell the Italian winery Enrico Serafino to U.S. holding company Krause Holdings for 6.1 million euros. The deal is expected to close on June 30.

FINMECCANICA, DANIELI

Oman Investment Fund is in pole to buy Finmeccanica's Fata unit, Corriere della Sera said. Other interested parties are Italy's Danieli and Med Energy.

* ATLANTIA

Canadian fund Borealis and Chinese sovereign fund Gingko Tree are in the race to buy a 15 percent stake in Atlantia's Aeroporti di Roma, the company that manages Rome's airports, Il Sole 24 Ore said in an unsourced report. The Chinese company is seen as frontrunner, the paper added. Another 15 percent in AdR is likely to go to Abu Dhabi fund Adia, it added.

UNICREDIT

The bank is pleased with the performance of its unit in Russia and is winning market share as other lenders leave the country, a top executive at Italy's biggest bank said ahead of a European decision over extending sanctions against Moscow.

The lender holds an ordinary board meeting on Thursday.

MAIRE TECNIMONT

The group said on Thursday it had signed an Engineering, Procurement and Construction contract with EuroChem Group worth about 660 million euros to build an amonia plant in Russia.

* BENI STABILI

The real estate group is mulling the sale of a property portfolio linked to Telecom Italia assets which is worth at least 300 million euros, MF said. The banks working on the deal are Mediobanca and BNP Paribas.

BANCA POPOLARE DELL'EMILIA ROMAGNA

The lender said on Wednesday it had received offers worth 224 million euros in its Lower Tier II bond exchange.

A2A

Annual general meeting (0900 GMT).

TELECOM ITALIA MEDIA

Shareholders' deadline to exercise withdrawal rights.

