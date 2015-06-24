The following factors could affect Italian markets on Wednesday.

ECONOMY

ISTAT releases May wage inflation data (0800 GMT) and May extra EU foreign trade data (0900 GMT).

COMPANIES

ITALY BANKS

Prime Minister Matteo Renzi announced on Tuesday a series of long-awaited measures aimed at helping banks in the euro zone's third-biggest economy offload bad debts and revive lending to businesses.

BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA

The disposal of a portfolio of bad loans with a gross value of around 1 billion euros to Banca Ifis and U.S. investment firm Cerberus does not have a significant impact on the bank's profit and loss account nor on its capital base, Monte dei Paschi said in a statement.

TELECOM ITALIA * Generali is in the process of unwinding forward contracts on its Telecom Italia shares, therefore selling its stake, La Repubblica said on Wednesday. Vivendi is unlikely to raise its stake in Telecom Italia by buying shares directly from the group's Italian shareholders, it said. * A government decree on the development of Italy's ultra-fast broadband network has been delayed until at least after the summer, Il Sole 24 Ore said.

Orange France's largest telecoms company, will continue to play a leading role in creating pan-European networks through acquisitions, its chief executive told the Financial Times in an interview given last week and published on Tuesday.

Stephane Richard also said that a number of smaller former state monopoly "incumbents" - including KPN, Telecom Italia and Belgacom - could be vulnerable if Europe were able to create a single digital market.

PIRELLI

Its board picked Deutsche Bank and Goldman Sachs as advisers over the manadatory bid to be launched by ChemChina following a buyout deal with the Camfin holding, Pirelli said in a statement.

MONDADORI * A board meeting has been called for Thursday morning to discuss and could give a mandate to the publisher's top management to finalise a deal to buy RCS Mediagroup's books division, Il Messaggero said on Wednesday.

* BENI STABILI

Beni Stabili is one of three parties interested in buying a real estate package from state lender CDP worth around 130-150 million euros, MF said. The others are Cerberus and US private equity Angelo Gordon, it said. Lone Star could also come into the picture soon, it added.

* HI REAL

Shares will resume trading after suspension.

AUTOGRILL

CEO Gianmario Tondato Da Ruos attends report presentation on "The Food Industry Monitor" with (0745 GMT).

PRELIOS

Annual and extraordinary shareholders' meeting (0900 GMT).

LVENTURE GROUP

Together with Luiss Enlabs hold "Investor Day" (1500 GMT).

