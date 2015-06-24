The following factors could affect Italian markets on Wednesday.
ECONOMY
ISTAT releases May wage inflation data (0800 GMT) and May
extra EU foreign trade data (0900 GMT).
COMPANIES
ITALY BANKS
Prime Minister Matteo Renzi announced on Tuesday a series of
long-awaited measures aimed at helping banks in the euro zone's
third-biggest economy offload bad debts and revive lending to
businesses.
BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA
The disposal of a portfolio of bad loans with a gross value
of around 1 billion euros to Banca Ifis and U.S. investment firm
Cerberus does not have a significant impact on the bank's profit
and loss account nor on its capital base, Monte dei Paschi said
in a statement.
TELECOM ITALIA
* Generali is in the process of unwinding forward contracts on
its Telecom Italia shares, therefore selling its stake, La
Repubblica said on Wednesday. Vivendi is unlikely to raise its
stake in Telecom Italia by buying shares directly from the
group's Italian shareholders, it said.
* A government decree on the development of Italy's ultra-fast
broadband network has been delayed until at least after the
summer, Il Sole 24 Ore said.
Orange France's largest telecoms company, will
continue to play a leading role in creating pan-European
networks through acquisitions, its chief executive told the
Financial Times in an interview given last week and published on
Tuesday.
Stephane Richard also said that a number of smaller former
state monopoly "incumbents" - including KPN, Telecom
Italia and Belgacom - could be vulnerable if Europe were able to
create a single digital market.
PIRELLI
Its board picked Deutsche Bank and Goldman Sachs as advisers
over the manadatory bid to be launched by ChemChina following a
buyout deal with the Camfin holding, Pirelli said in a
statement.
MONDADORI
* A board meeting has been called for Thursday morning to
discuss and could give a mandate to the publisher's top
management to finalise a deal to buy RCS Mediagroup's
books division, Il Messaggero said on Wednesday.
* BENI STABILI
Beni Stabili is one of three parties interested in buying a
real estate package from state lender CDP worth around 130-150
million euros, MF said. The others are Cerberus and US private
equity Angelo Gordon, it said. Lone Star could also come into
the picture soon, it added.
* HI REAL
Shares will resume trading after suspension.
AUTOGRILL
CEO Gianmario Tondato Da Ruos attends report presentation on
"The Food Industry Monitor" with (0745 GMT).
PRELIOS
Annual and extraordinary shareholders' meeting (0900 GMT).
LVENTURE GROUP
Together with Luiss Enlabs hold "Investor Day" (1500 GMT).
