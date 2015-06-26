The following factors could affect Italian markets on Friday.

ECONOMY

ISTAT releases June business and consumer confidence data (0800 GMT).

Milan, conference by The Adam Smith Society on "The Shopping List" with IMF Executive Director Carlo Cottarelli (1530 GMT).

Italy's state investment fund has called a shareholder meeting to discuss a planned management change, with Prime Minister Matteo Renzi pressing the cash-rich agency to get more closely involved with government projects to boost economic growth.

POLITICS

Prime Minister Matteo Renzi won a vote of confidence on a fiercely-contested schools reform bill on Thursday, the latest of several such votes he has called to push through reforms aimed at boosting Italy's sluggish economy.

DEBT

Treasury sells 6.75 billion euros 6-month BOT bills (184 days) and 1.25-1.75 billion euros ninth tranche CTZ bonds due Feb. 27, 2017. Subscriptions close at 0900 GMT.

COMPANIES

TELECOM ITALIA

None of the group's board members seems to want to leave the board and the only way to admit two new members to represent Vivendi is to increase the size of the board, La Repubblica said.

The telephone group holds a board meeting on Friday, its first after Vivendi took up a stake in the group.

BANCA CARIGE

The Genoa-based bank said its 850-million-euro rights issue was 99.83 percent subscribed.

UNICREDIT, INTESA SANPAOLO

U.S. KKR said on Thursday it had launched a pan-European platform to support companies and actively manage bank assets. The platform has already commenced work in Italy, where KKR started a project with UniCredit and Intesa Sanpaolo on a package of around 1 billion euro soured loans.

UNICREDIT

Offers to buy back two tier 2 bonds end.

FINMECCANICA

The German armed forces want to order between 8 and 10 units of the MEADS air and missile defence system for the time being, the managing director of manufacturer MBDA Deutschland GmbH said on Thursday. MBDA is a consortium that includes Italy's Finmeccanica SpA, Airbus Group and Britain's BAE Systems Plc. * The group's CEO wants to propose managers and board members receive shares instead of bonuses, MF said.

* MEDIASET

The broadcaster is mulling buying radio R101 from Mondadori, Il Sole 24 Ore said.

CAIRO

The publisher has signed an agreement with Google to sell the advertising on its TV networks on YouTube, Il Sole 24 Ore said.

IPO

Italian communications regulator said on Thursday it had approved a plan presented by Poste Italiane to gradually reduce mail delivery in the country, confirming what a source had told Reuters earlier in the day. Italy's Treasury aims to sell a minority stake in the company by the end of this year as a part of a broader privatisation drive.

BOMI ITALIA

Debuts on AIM segment.

ITALCEMENTI

CEO Carlo Pesenti delivers closing address at a conference on growth (1020 GMT).

UNIPOL

Last day of negotiation for preference share.

UnipolSai

Last day of negotiation for Category A and Category B shares.

