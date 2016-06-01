The following factors could affect Italian markets on Wednesday.
GENERAL
Rome, Prime Minister Matteo Renzi attends event to support
Mayor of Rome candidate Roberto Giachetti (1900 GMT).
ECONOMY
Markit/ADACI releases May PMI manufacturing (0745 GMT).
Transport Ministry releases May car sales data (1600 GMT).
May state sector borrowing requirement data.
COMPANIES
Bourse After Hours market closed.
(*) ITALIAN BANKS
The Bank of Italy could ask Italian banks to put an
additional 1.5 billion euros into the resolution fund, Il
Messaggero said, given that the sale of the four small banks
rescued last year could fetch less than expected.
VENETO BANCA IPO-VENE.MI
Italy's Veneto Banca set a price range of 0.1-0.5 euros per
share for its upcoming 1 billion euro ($1.1 billion) initial
public offering, effectively wiping out the savings of thousands
of small investors in the regional bank.
POSTE ITALIANE
Italy is hoping to raise around 2.7 billion euros ($3
billion) from the sale of a second stake in its post office by
year-end as it struggles to meet a commitment to cut its public
debt mountain.
A cabinet meeting on Tuesday approved a decree allowing the
treasury to put on the market up to 30 percent of the national
post office, the government said in a statement.
UNICREDIT
Restricted governance committee meets to select headhunter
for CEO replacement.
Some institutional investors at UniCredit are losing
patience with the pace of progress by big shareholders in
finding a new head, sources close to the matter said on Tuesday.
UniCredit said board members Manfred Bischoff and Helga Jung
have resigned. It added that shareholder Allianz intends to
submit candidacy of Sergio Balbinot to replace Jung.
(*) BPER
The bank plans to hold a shareholder meeting in October to
turn into a joint stock company, BPER CEO Alessandro Vandelli
told la Repubblica. Vandelli also said the bank is thinking
about a possible merger, but does not have any concrete options
on the table.
(*) BANCO POPOLARE, BANCA POPOLARE DI MILANO
Italy's market watchdog will likely give its green light on
Wednesday to the cash call of Banco Popolare, la Repubblica
said, adding the capital increase could start on June 6.
LUXOTTICA
Standard & Poor's said on Tuesday it revised its outlook on
the eyewear group to positive from stable thanks to solid cash
generation.
(*) ANSALDO STS
Hitachi is not in a hurry to increase its stake in Ansaldo
STS, CEO of Hitachi Rail and Ansaldo chairman Alistair Dormer
told Il Sole 24 Ore in an interview.
(*) ENEL, TELECOM ITALIA
Infrastructure fund F2i will likely decide at a board
meeting on Wednesday to back Enel's offer for Metroweb, in which
it is a shareholder, La Repubblica and Il Sole 24 Ore said. Both
papers said that the fund could either choose to sell its
Metroweb stake to Enel or remain a shareholder in a merged
entity between Metroweb and Enel Open Fibre. According to Il
Sole, F2i CEO Renato Ravanelli is in favour of remaining a
stakeholder.
(*) MAIRE TECNIMONT
The engineering group and Siluria Technologies have agreed
to jointly develop new technologies for conversion of natural
gas into petrochemicals products.
SIA (IPO-SIA.MI)
Italian state lender Cassa Depositi e Prestiti (CDP) has put
on hold the share sale of payment services group SIA, two
sources close to the matter said.
ACOTEL
Extraordinary shareholders' meeting (0730 GMT).
