The following factors could affect Italian markets on Wednesday.

Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy. New items are marked with (*).

For a complete list of diary events in Italy please click on .

GENERAL

Rome, Prime Minister Matteo Renzi attends event to support Mayor of Rome candidate Roberto Giachetti (1900 GMT).

ECONOMY

Markit/ADACI releases May PMI manufacturing (0745 GMT).

Transport Ministry releases May car sales data (1600 GMT).

May state sector borrowing requirement data.

COMPANIES

Bourse After Hours market closed.

(*) ITALIAN BANKS

The Bank of Italy could ask Italian banks to put an additional 1.5 billion euros into the resolution fund, Il Messaggero said, given that the sale of the four small banks rescued last year could fetch less than expected.

VENETO BANCA IPO-VENE.MI

Italy's Veneto Banca set a price range of 0.1-0.5 euros per share for its upcoming 1 billion euro ($1.1 billion) initial public offering, effectively wiping out the savings of thousands of small investors in the regional bank.

POSTE ITALIANE

Italy is hoping to raise around 2.7 billion euros ($3 billion) from the sale of a second stake in its post office by year-end as it struggles to meet a commitment to cut its public debt mountain.

A cabinet meeting on Tuesday approved a decree allowing the treasury to put on the market up to 30 percent of the national post office, the government said in a statement.

UNICREDIT

Restricted governance committee meets to select headhunter for CEO replacement.

Some institutional investors at UniCredit are losing patience with the pace of progress by big shareholders in finding a new head, sources close to the matter said on Tuesday.

UniCredit said board members Manfred Bischoff and Helga Jung have resigned. It added that shareholder Allianz intends to submit candidacy of Sergio Balbinot to replace Jung.

(*) BPER

The bank plans to hold a shareholder meeting in October to turn into a joint stock company, BPER CEO Alessandro Vandelli told la Repubblica. Vandelli also said the bank is thinking about a possible merger, but does not have any concrete options on the table. (*) BANCO POPOLARE, BANCA POPOLARE DI MILANO

Italy's market watchdog will likely give its green light on Wednesday to the cash call of Banco Popolare, la Repubblica said, adding the capital increase could start on June 6.

LUXOTTICA

Standard & Poor's said on Tuesday it revised its outlook on the eyewear group to positive from stable thanks to solid cash generation.

(*) ANSALDO STS

Hitachi is not in a hurry to increase its stake in Ansaldo STS, CEO of Hitachi Rail and Ansaldo chairman Alistair Dormer told Il Sole 24 Ore in an interview.

(*) ENEL, TELECOM ITALIA

Infrastructure fund F2i will likely decide at a board meeting on Wednesday to back Enel's offer for Metroweb, in which it is a shareholder, La Repubblica and Il Sole 24 Ore said. Both papers said that the fund could either choose to sell its Metroweb stake to Enel or remain a shareholder in a merged entity between Metroweb and Enel Open Fibre. According to Il Sole, F2i CEO Renato Ravanelli is in favour of remaining a stakeholder.

(*) MAIRE TECNIMONT

The engineering group and Siluria Technologies have agreed to jointly develop new technologies for conversion of natural gas into petrochemicals products.

SIA (IPO-SIA.MI)

Italian state lender Cassa Depositi e Prestiti (CDP) has put on hold the share sale of payment services group SIA, two sources close to the matter said.

ACOTEL

Extraordinary shareholders' meeting (0730 GMT).

For Italian market data and news, click on codes in brackets:

20 biggest gainers (in percentage)............

20 biggest losers (in percentage).............

FTSE IT allshare index

FTSE Mib index........

FTSE Allstars index...

FTSE Mid Cap index....

Block trades..........

Stories on Italy...... IT-LEN

For pan-European market data and news, click on codes in brackets: European Equities speed guide................... FTSEurofirst 300 index.............................. DJ STOXX index...................................... Top 10 STOXX sectors........................... Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors...................... Top 10 Eurofirst 300 sectors................... Top 25 European pct gainers....................... Top 25 European pct losers........................ Main stock markets: Dow Jones............... Wall Street report ..... Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............ FTSE 100............... London report........... Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt market stories CAC-40................. Paris market stories... World Indices..................................... Reuters survey of world bourse outlook......... Western European IPO diary.......................... European Asset Allocation........................ Reuters News at a Glance: Equities............... Main currency report:...............................