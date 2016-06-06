The following factors could affect Italian markets on Monday.

Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy. New items are marked with (*).

For a complete list of diary events in Italy please click on .

POLITICS

Italy's anti-establishment 5-Star Movement took a large lead in the first round of voting for the mayor of Rome, according to exit polls published on Sunday, in a possible blow to Prime Minister Matteo Renzi.

ECONOMY

Italy's economy minister said on Saturday the country's public debt would start falling this year as a share of domestic output after the central bank warned earlier this week the government may fail to meet this goal.

COMPANIES

ITALIAN BANKS

Italian bank rescue fund Atlante aims to unveil by mid-July its first bad loan deal, worth at least 2 billion euros ($2.3 billion), in an effort to unfreeze the country's non-performing loan market.

The deal could target some of the bad loans of Popolare di Vicenza, Credito Fondiario, Monte dei Paschi and Veneto Banca, Il Sole 24 Ore said on Saturday.

Giuseppe Guzzetti, chief of Italy's banking foundations association, said U.S. investment banks and the two French banks that are present in Italy should be called to inject funds into Atlante, according to Il Sole 24 Ore on Saturday.

A scandal hitting two regional Italian lenders accused of lending customers money to buy the banks' own shares shows that the Bank of Italy must change the way it carries out controls over the industry, a junior minister said on Saturday.

Excessive capital requirements can backfire, Italy's economy minister said on Saturday, defending a joint French-Italian proposal to cap the amount of reserves that euro zone banks should have to wipe out before they can be rescued.

BANCO POPOLARE

The lender's share sale starts.

The European Central Bank has launched an inspection of how Banco Popolare calculates its capital strength and manages its credit risk, the bank said in a share sale prospectus published on Friday.

The ECB is still evaluating the business plan the lender and Banca Popolare di Milano had presented for the future merged entity and may ask for additional changes that could affect the economic and financial situation of the newco or the feasibility of the planned tie-up.

POPOLARE DI VICENZA IPO-BPVS.MI

Quaestio Chairman Alessandro Penati said on Friday he hopes to sell part of Atlante's stake in Popolare di Vicenza by the end of this year.

VENETO BANCA IPO-VENE.MI

The lender's cash call prospectus is expected on Monday, several papers said on Sunday.

The For Veneto Banca association, which holds an 8 percent stake in the lender, plans to subscribe the upcoming share sale, according to comments by the association's president Bruno Zago published in Il Sole 24 Ore on Sunday.

An investment in Veneto Banca by rescue fund Atlante appears inevitable, junior minister Enrico Zanetti said on Saturday.

Quaestio Chairman Alessandro Penati said on Friday he hoped Atlante will not become a Veneto Banca investor.

RCS MEDIAGROUP, CAIRO COMMUNICATION

The publisher's board will meet on June 9 to examine the takeover bid launched on the company by Cairo Communication, Il Sole 24 Ore said on Saturday, citing sources.

ENI

Eni CEO Claudio Descalzi met on Saturday with Fayez al-Serraj, the head of the Presidential Council of the Libyan Government of National Accord. Descalzi said Eni and Libya's National Oil Corporation still have major oil and gas reserves to develop, in both onshore and offshore areas, and Eni is ready to play a key role as a strategic partner.

The Niger Delta Avengers militant group has claimed responsibility for three new attacks on Nigeria's oil infrastructure, promising to cut production to zero.

Following an attack on a pipeline in Bayelsa, Nigeria, Eni's output has been reduced by 13,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day, the company said in an emailed statement.

The company presents new eni.com website (1600 GMT).

TELECOM ITALIA, ENEL

The government has published the first tenders for broadband infrastructure rollout in areas considered non-economically viable in the regions of Abruzzo, Molise, Emilia Romagna, Lombardy, Tuscany and Veneto, according to documents published on the government's official gazette.

Trade ex-dividend: AUTOGRILL of 0.12 euro per share; BIODUE of 0.0688 euro per share; CSP INTERNATIONAL of 0.05 euro per share; EMAK of 0.025 euro per share; OVS of 0.15 euro per share.

For Italian market data and news, click on codes in brackets:

20 biggest gainers (in percentage)............

20 biggest losers (in percentage).............

FTSE IT allshare index

FTSE Mib index........

FTSE Allstars index...

FTSE Mid Cap index....

Block trades..........

Stories on Italy...... IT-LEN

For pan-European market data and news, click on codes in brackets: European Equities speed guide................... FTSEurofirst 300 index.............................. DJ STOXX index...................................... Top 10 STOXX sectors........................... Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors...................... Top 10 Eurofirst 300 sectors................... Top 25 European pct gainers....................... Top 25 European pct losers........................ Main stock markets: Dow Jones............... Wall Street report ..... Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............ FTSE 100............... London report........... Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt market stories CAC-40................. Paris market stories... World Indices..................................... Reuters survey of world bourse outlook......... Western European IPO diary.......................... European Asset Allocation........................ Reuters News at a Glance: Equities............... Main currency report:...............................