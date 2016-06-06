The following factors could affect Italian markets on Friday.
Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot
vouch for their accuracy. New items are marked with (*).
For a complete list of diary events in Italy please click
on
.
POLITICS
Italy's anti-establishment 5-Star Movement took a large lead
in the first round of voting for the mayor of Rome, according to
exit polls published on Sunday, in a possible blow to Prime
Minister Matteo Renzi.
ECONOMY
Italy's economy minister said on Saturday the country's
public debt would start falling this year as a share of domestic
output after the central bank warned earlier this week the
government may fail to meet this goal.
COMPANIES
ITALIAN BANKS
Italian bank rescue fund Atlante aims to unveil by mid-July
its first bad loan deal, worth at least 2 billion euros ($2.3
billion), in an effort to unfreeze the country's non-performing
loan market.
The deal could target some of the bad loans of Popolare di
Vicenza with the involvement of Credito Fondario, or of Monte
dei Paschi and Veneto Banca, Il Sole 24 Ore said on Saturday.
Quaestio Chairman Alessandro Penati said on Friday he hoped
to sell part of Atlante's stake in Popolare di Vicenza by the
end of this year.
Giuseppe Guzzetti, chief of Italy's banking foundations
association, said U.S. investment banks and the two French banks
that are present in Italy should be called to inject funds into
Atlante, according to Il Sole 24 Ore on Saturday.
A scandal hitting two regional Italian lenders accused of
lending customers money to buy the banks' own shares shows that
the Bank of Italy must change the way it carries out controls on
the industry, a junior minister said on Saturday.
Excessive capital requirements can backfire, Italy's economy
minister said on Saturday, defending a joint French-Italian
proposal to cap the amount of reserves that euro zone banks
should have to wipe out before they can be rescued.
BANCO POPOLARE, BANCA POPOLARE DI MILANO
The lender's share sale starts.
The European Central Bank has launched an inspection of how
Banco Popolare calculates its capital strength and manages its
credit risk, the bank said in a share sale prospectus published
on Friday.
The ECB is still evaluating the business plan presented for
the future merged entity and may ask for additional changes that
could affect the economic and financial situation of the new
company or the feasibility of the planned tie-up.
VENETO BANCA IPO-VENE.MI
Market regulator Consob is expected to approve on Monday the
prospectus for the lender's 1-billion euro initial share
offering due to start on Wednesday.
Shareholder association Per Veneto Banca plans to buy into
the upcoming share sale to avoid diluting its 8 percent stake,
association's president Bruno Zago reiterated in comments
published in Il Sole 24 Ore on Sunday.
Quaestio Chairman Alessandro Penati said on Friday he hoped
Atlante would not become a Veneto Banca investor.
An investment in Veneto Banca by rescue fund Atlante appears
inevitable, Deputy Economy Minister Enrico Zanetti said on
Saturday.
POSTE ITALIANE
Italy's government and state agency Cassa Depositi e
Prestiti are studying a tie-up between Poste Italiane and
payment services group SIA to boost the value of the post office
before the planned sale of a further 30 percent stake on the
market , Corriere Economia said on Monday. The paper quoted
sources as saying the plan was at a very preliminary stage and
nothing had been decided. Poste could buy UniCredit's
4 percent SIA stake.
ENI
CEO Claudio Descalzi met on Saturday with Fayez
al-Serraj, the head of the Presidential Council of the Libyan
Government of National Accord. Descalzi said Eni and Libya's
National Oil Corporation still have major oil and gas reserves
to develop, in both onshore and offshore areas, and Eni is ready
to play a key role as a strategic partner.
The Niger Delta Avengers militant group has claimed
responsibility for three new attacks on Nigeria's oil
infrastructure, promising to cut production to zero.
Following an attack on a pipeline in Bayelsa, Nigeria, Eni's
output has been reduced by 13,000 barrels of oil equivalent per
day, the company said in an emailed statement.
The company presents new eni.com website (1600 GMT).
TELECOM ITALIA, ENEL
The government has published the first tenders for broadband
infrastructure rollout in areas considered non-economically
viable in the regions of Abruzzo, Molise, Emilia Romagna,
Lombardy, Tuscany and Veneto, according to documents published
on the government's official gazette.
RCS MEDIAGROUP, CAIRO COMMUNICATION
The publisher's board will meet on June 9 to examine the
takeover bid launched on the company by Cairo Communication, Il
Sole 24 Ore said on Saturday, citing sources.
Trade ex-dividend: AUTOGRILL of 0.12 euro per
share; BIODUE of 0.0688 euro per share; CSP
INTERNATIONAL of 0.05 euro per share; EMAK of
0.025 euro per share; OVS of 0.15 euro per share.
For Italian market data and news, click on codes in
brackets:
20 biggest gainers (in percentage)............
20 biggest losers (in percentage).............
FTSE IT allshare index
FTSE Mib index........
FTSE Allstars index...
FTSE Mid Cap index....
Block trades..........
Stories on Italy...... IT-LEN
For pan-European market data and news, click on codes in
brackets:
European Equities speed guide...................
FTSEurofirst 300 index..............................
DJ STOXX index......................................
Top 10 STOXX sectors...........................
Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors......................
Top 10 Eurofirst 300 sectors...................
Top 25 European pct gainers.......................
Top 25 European pct losers........................
Main stock markets:
Dow Jones............... Wall Street report .....
Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............
FTSE 100............... London report...........
Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt market stories
CAC-40................. Paris market stories...
World Indices.....................................
Reuters survey of world bourse outlook.........
Western European IPO diary..........................
European Asset Allocation........................
Reuters News at a Glance: Equities...............
Main currency report:...............................