The following factors could affect Italian markets on Wednesday.

ECONOMY

OECD releases April composite leading indicator (1000 GMT).

Bank of Italy releases May data on European Central Bank funding to Italian banks.

Economy Minister Pier Carlo Padoan attends conference on "Italy is Back: Investment Climate 2016" in Rome (0745 GMT).

Economy Minister Pier Carlo Padoan speaks before Chamber of Deputies Industry Committee on "Industry 4.0" (1200 GMT).

Bank of Italy presents report on "The Economy of Lombardy Region" with head of the Milanese headquarters, Giuseppe Sopranzetti, Il Sole 24 Ore Group Chairman Giorgio Squinzi; Bank of Italy Director General Salvatore Rossi delivers closing address in Milan (1400 GMT).

DEBT

Treasury announces sale of BTP bonds, with relative amounts to be auctioned on June 13.

COMPANIES

VENETO BANCA IPO-VENE.MI

Expected to start rights offering and IPO institutional placement.

Veneto Banca said on Tuesday its liquidity level had fallen below a regulatory minimum at the end of May due to significant outflows as it prepared to tap the market for 1 billion euros.

(*) UNICREDIT

A board meeting set for Thursday will discuss the situation as regards a successor to Federico Ghizzoni as CEO amid demands a solution be found fast, Il Sole 24 Ore said. An identikit of the CEO is ready, Corriere della Sera said. The paper said the name of Fabio Gallia, the CEO of state lender CDP, has come into the reckoning while Il Giornale said CDP chairman Claudio Costamagna was in the running.

FIAT CHRYSLER

Fiat Chrysler diesel engines have been tested and they comply with emissions regulations, Italy's Transport Minister Graziano Delrio said on Tuesday, after German media reported that irregularities had been found.

Ford Motor Co and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles are cutting production of smaller cars and idling workers at some North American factories, while boosting output of sport utility vehicles in reaction to a long-term shift toward larger vehicles, the companies said separately on Tuesday.

SNAM

Macquarie-owned Thyssengas has attracted five binding bids, including from Snam, as the auction of the German gas grid is drawing to a close, people familiar with the matter said.

(*) ENEL

Swisscom, which has a right to give its blessing to shareholder changes in fibre-optic group Metroweb, will make up its mind on the agreement with Enel by June 20, Il Sole 24 Ore said.

(*) ENI

Nigeria will scale down a military campaign in the oil-producing Niger Delta and talk to the Niger Delta Avengers militant group which has claimed a string of attacks there that sharply cut crude output, officials said.

SAIPEM

Saipem said on Tuesday Giulio Bozzini had been appointed new chief financial and strategy officer to replace CFO Alberto Chiarini. (*) The group is close to winning an offshore gas contract from Saudi Aramco which broker Mediobanca says could be worth up to 1.3 billion euros, Il Sole 24 Ore said.

BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA

The lender said DBRS rating agency had downgraded the Italian bank to 'BB' from 'BB (high)'

