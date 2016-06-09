The following factors could affect Italian markets on Thursday.

ECONOMY

Rome, Supervisory Committee on Pension Funds President Mario Padula presents the 2015 annual report at the Chamber of Deputies, Labour Minister Giuliano Poletti delivers closing address (0900 GMT).

(*) POLITICS

Former Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi is continuing to undergo tests in hospital, but is not expected to have heart surgery, a spokeswoman for his Forza Italia party said on Thursday, denying press reports he would need an operation.

COMPANIES (*) FIAT CHRYSLER

Uber Technologies Inc has held talks with Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV about a potential partnership involving self-driving car technology, people familiar with the matter told the Wall Street Journal.

(*) FINMECCANICA

The company has settled a dispute with Panama following a preliminary agreement reached in January, Il Sole 24 Ore said on Thursday, adding that the group has started talks for possible new contracts with the country.

UNICREDIT

Ordinary board meeting expected to discuss about the skills the new CEO should have.

Uncertainty over the appointment of the new CEO and the possibility that the bank will have to launch a capital increase weighed on the share of UniCredit, Italy's biggest bank by assets, on Wednesday. No decision is expected on Thursday on the successor to CEO Federico Ghizzoni, who agreed to step down on May 24.

(*) ENEL

The utility company has entered exclusive talks with infrastructure fund F2i for the possible acquisition of F2i's stake in fiber optic company Metroweb, Il Messaggero reported.

(*) BREMBO

The group is interested in investing in the aerospace sector and it is looking in particular at Italian aerospace company Mecaer Aviation Group, Brembo told Il Sole 24 Ore on Thursday, adding however there is nothing concrete yet between the two companies.

(*) ANSALDO STS

Japan's Hitachi, which owns a majority stake in Ansaldo STS, has never replied an offer by minority shareholder Eliott to start "constructive dialogue" between the two over the management of the Italian company, Il Sole 24 Ore reported.

VENETO BANCA IPO-VENE.MI

Veneto Banca will seek a merger after it has completed a 1 billion euro ($1.1 billion) share sale needed to stave off the risk of being wound down, its chief executive said on Wednesday. The mid-tier bank is raising the money to plug a capital gap identified by the European Central Bank and to counter deposit outflows that have pushed a key short-term liquidity ratio below a regulatory minimum.

ENAV IPO-ENAV.MI

Italian air traffic control provider ENAV aims to list on the market in the first half of July, after Britain's vote on European Union membership, the group's CEO said on Wednesday. The Italian government, which is ENAV's sole owner, plans to sell up to 49 percent of the group in a deal that could fetch up to 1 billion euros. (*) CERVED

The group said on Wednesday it had signed a contract for the management of a consumer credit loans worth around 1 billion euros. The portfolio is owned by Towers Consumer.

POSTE ITALIANE

President Luisa Todini attends trade association Confcommercio annual assembly in Rome (0830 GMT).

The Italian antitrust authority opened on Wednesday a probe into the national post office over possible efforts aimed at excluding other operators in postal services for large business customers.

RCS MEDIAGROUP

Board meeting to examine the takeover bid launched on the company by Cairo Communication (press release expected on June 10).

SNAI

Annual general meeting (0800 GMT).

