ECONOMY
Rome, Supervisory Committee on Pension Funds President Mario
Padula presents the 2015 annual report at the Chamber of
Deputies, Labour Minister Giuliano Poletti delivers closing
address (0900 GMT).
(*) POLITICS
Former Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi is continuing to
undergo tests in hospital, but is not expected to have heart
surgery, a spokeswoman for his Forza Italia party said on
Thursday, denying press reports he would need an operation.
COMPANIES
(*) FIAT CHRYSLER
Uber Technologies Inc has held talks with Fiat
Chrysler Automobiles NV about a potential partnership involving
self-driving car technology, people familiar with the matter
told the Wall Street Journal.
(*) FINMECCANICA
The company has settled a dispute with Panama following a
preliminary agreement reached in January, Il Sole 24 Ore said on
Thursday, adding that the group has started talks for possible
new contracts with the country.
UNICREDIT
Ordinary board meeting expected to discuss about the skills
the new CEO should have.
Uncertainty over the appointment of the new CEO and the
possibility that the bank will have to launch a capital increase
weighed on the share of UniCredit, Italy's biggest bank by
assets, on Wednesday. No decision is expected on Thursday on the
successor to CEO Federico Ghizzoni, who agreed to step down on
May 24.
(*) ENEL
The utility company has entered exclusive talks with
infrastructure fund F2i for the possible acquisition of F2i's
stake in fiber optic company Metroweb, Il Messaggero reported.
(*) BREMBO
The group is interested in investing in the aerospace sector
and it is looking in particular at Italian aerospace company
Mecaer Aviation Group, Brembo told Il Sole 24 Ore on Thursday,
adding however there is nothing concrete yet between the two
companies.
(*) ANSALDO STS
Japan's Hitachi, which owns a majority stake in Ansaldo
STS, has never replied an offer by minority shareholder Eliott
to start "constructive dialogue" between the two over the
management of the Italian company, Il Sole 24 Ore reported.
VENETO BANCA IPO-VENE.MI
Veneto Banca will seek a merger after it has completed a 1
billion euro ($1.1 billion) share sale needed to stave off the
risk of being wound down, its chief executive said on Wednesday.
The mid-tier bank is raising the money to plug a capital gap
identified by the European Central Bank and to counter deposit
outflows that have pushed a key short-term liquidity ratio below
a regulatory minimum.
ENAV IPO-ENAV.MI
Italian air traffic control provider ENAV aims to list on
the market in the first half of July, after Britain's vote on
European Union membership, the group's CEO said on Wednesday.
The Italian government, which is ENAV's sole owner, plans to
sell up to 49 percent of the group in a deal that could fetch up
to 1 billion euros.
(*) CERVED
The group said on Wednesday it had signed a contract for the
management of a consumer credit loans worth around 1 billion
euros. The portfolio is owned by Towers Consumer.
POSTE ITALIANE
President Luisa Todini attends trade association
Confcommercio annual assembly in Rome (0830 GMT).
The Italian antitrust authority opened on Wednesday a probe
into the national post office over possible efforts aimed at
excluding other operators in postal services for large business
customers.
RCS MEDIAGROUP
Board meeting to examine the takeover bid launched on the
company by Cairo Communication (press release expected
on June 10).
SNAI
Annual general meeting (0800 GMT).
