POLITICS
Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi said premiers should be
limited to two terms in office, as he gears up for a referendum
on constitutional reform that some fear could give excessive
powers to the government and its leader.
ECONOMY
ISTAT releases January-March Italian region export data
(0800 GMT).
DEBT
The Treasury offers up to 7 billion euros ($8 billion) over
four bonds at auction.
COMPANIES
RCS MEDIAGROUP, CAIRO COMMUNICATION
The publisher of Italy's top-selling newspaper Corriere
della Sera rebuffed on Friday a takeover offer by rival Cairo
Communication.
Italy's market watchdog Consob on Friday approved the
prospectus of a takeover bid on RCS by private equity firm
Investindustrial and a group of RCS investors that will run from
June 20 to July 15.
Investindustrial and its consortium is prepared to accept a
take up of just 30 percent of RCS Mediagroup capital plus in its
bid as this would allow them to appoint the company's board, the
offer's prospectus said.
Cairo's takeover bid on RCS MediaGroup shares starts on
Monday, ends on July 8.
UNICREDIT, UBI BANCA
Adviser Egon Zehnder has drawn a tentative list of CEO
candidates, including BofA-ML Italy head Marco Morelli,
Mediobanca CEO Alberto Nagel, Credit Agricole's Cariparma unit
CEO Alberto Maioli and CDP CEO Fabio Gallia, who has said he is
committed to the state agency, Corriere della Sera reported.
The paper quoted sources close to the matter as saying that
an outsider could be picked if there is no accord over one of
three names to be submitted to the corporate governance
committee -- in that case UBI CEO Victor Massiah could be a
possible choice.
(*) Institutional investors who own around a fifth of the
shares in UniCredit are pressing for sweeping governance
changes, the Financial Times reported citing investors and
bankers. They want to remove the chairman from the remuneration
committee and cut the salaries of board members and top line
management, the paper said.
SALINI IMPREGILO
The general contractor said on Friday it plans to issue a
five-year bond worth 200 million euros tailored for
institutional investors. The group has mandate Banca IMI, BNP
Paribas, Goldman Sachs International, Natixis and UniCredit to
organise the roadshow.
BANCO POPOLARE
Asset manager Algebris Investments has bought rights to buy
into Banco Popolare's share issue, CEO Davide Serra told
Class-CNBC in an interview published by Milano Finanza on
Saturday.
The bank's 1-billion euro share issue is going well but
market conditions are very tough, Banco Popolare Chairman Carlo
Fratta Pasini said on Friday.
VENETO BANCA
The bank's chairman told Il Sole 24 Ore on Sunday the
climate among shareholders was not negative. He said he did not
know if bank bail-out fund Atlante would acquire control of the
bank after its capital hike but added "it seems to me a
possibility that is far from being remote or disastrous". He
said further down the road a tie-up with others was necessary
providing it was not of a "colonial" nature.
ENEL
Chairwoman Patrizia Grieco told Corriere della Sera on
Saturday it was "virtually impossible though technically
possible" that institutional investors appointed a majority of
members on the utility's board.
Fitch Ratings on Friday affirmed Enel's long term rating at
'BBB+' with a stable outlook.
ENI
Norway's Goliat offshore production facilities are currently
producing about 80,000 barrels of oil per day (bpd) and will
soon reach a peak production of about 100,00 bpd, Eni said on
Friday after CEO Claudio Descalzi visited to plant.
TELECOM ITALIA
CK Hutchison Holdings and Vimpelcom have
offered to divest a chunk of spectrum, more than 8,000 network
sites and a roaming deal to a small rival in a bid to convince
EU regulators to approve their planned Italian mobile merger.
The new CEO Flavio Cattaneo plans to appoint George Nazi,
who joined Telecom Italia in February, as new technology chief
after Roberto Opilio resigns joining a growing list of top
managers who have recently left the group, Corriere della Sera
reported on Saturday.
(*) IL SOLE 24 ORE
The publishing group has appointed Gabriele Del Torchio as
new chief executive.
PIQUADRO
Board meeting on FY results.
IPOs
Italian Special Purpose Acquisition Vehicle (SPAC) Space2
has submitted an offer to state-backed Fondo Strategico Italiano
for Valvitalia with a view to an eventual listing the valves
group, Il Sole 24 Ore reported on Saturday.
Trade ex-dividend: FNM-FERROVIE NORD MILANO of
0.014 euro per share; TECNOINVESTIMENTI of 0.08 euro
per share.
