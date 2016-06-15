The following factors could affect Italian markets on Wednesday.

ECONOMY

The Italian government plans to let workers retire up to three years earlier by taking out special bank loans which will have to be paid back over a 20-year period, ministers said on Tuesday.

Finance ministers from European Union countries that want to adopt a common tax on financial transactions will hold a "last-chance meeting" on Thursday to agree on the tax or ditch it, an official participating in the talks said on Tuesday.

Bank of Italy releases April data on public finances, state borrowing and debt.

COMPANIES

TELECOM ITALIA

French number one telecoms operator Orange is open to merger moves in Europe with the aim to become one of the two biggest regional companies in the sector, Chief Executive Officer Stephane Richard said on Tuesday.

(*) RCS MEDIAGROUP

China's Wanda Group could join forces with Italian media group Cairo Communication in its bid to take control of the publisher of Corriere della Sera daily, Il Messaggero reported without quoting sources. Cairo is likely to up its bid adding a cash component for around 100 million euros to its share swap offer for RCS, the paper said.

ENI

Igor Sechin, head of Russia's largest oil producer Rosneft , did not rule out the possibility that Italy's Eni might participate in upstream projects in Russia, in an interview with Il Sole 24 Ore..

ENI, ENEL, INTESA SANPAOLO, LEONARDO FINMECCANICA

Antonio Fallico, president of the Conoscere Eurasia association which organised the Italian pavilion for the St Petersburg International Economic Forum, said that several significant contracts and agreements between firms from the two countries worth "a few billion euros" would be signed at the event later this week.

SARAS

Rosneft's Igor Sechin said in an interview with Il Sole 24 Ore that the company would take initiatives aimed at increasing the profitability of the Italian refiner, in which it holds a 12 percent stake.

UNICREDIT

Banking foundations that are shareholders in UniCredit would not be willing to subscribe to a share issue the Italian bank is likely to launch in the future below a certain price, Corriere della Sera reported without indicating what the price could be.

VENETO BANCA IPO-VENE.MI

In the first five days of a 1 billion euro initial share offering which runs until the end of next week, Veneto Banca's existing shareholders have bought shares equivalent to 1.2 percent of the overall offer, a source close to the matter said on Tuesday.

BANCO POPOLARE

Chief Executive Pier Francesco Saviotti has bought into a 1 billion euro share issue at the Italian bank for a total value of 275,129 euros, a regulatory filing showed.

BANCA CARIGE

At its next meeting, scheduled for June 17, the board of the Italian bank will analyse the sale of its two insurance units Carige Assicurazioni and Carige Vita Nuova to U.S. fund Apollo Management Holdings, La Stampa reported.

BANCA MEDIOLANUM, FININVEST

The shareholder pact between the Doris family and the Berlusconi family's holding company Fininvest over Italy's Banca Mediolanum will be renewed at its expiry in September, founder and chairman of the lender Ennio Doris said in an interview to Corriere della Sera.

IKF

Board meeting on FY results.

OVS

Conference call on Q1 results (1300 GMT).

The company reported a first quarter EBITDA of 26.3 million euros versus 23.5 million euros a year ago.

