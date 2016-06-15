The following factors could affect Italian markets on Wednesday.
Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot
vouch for their accuracy. New items are marked with (*).
For a complete list of diary events in Italy please click on
.
ECONOMY
The Italian government plans to let workers retire up to
three years earlier by taking out special bank loans which will
have to be paid back over a 20-year period, ministers said on
Tuesday.
Finance ministers from European Union countries that want to
adopt a common tax on financial transactions will hold a
"last-chance meeting" on Thursday to agree on the tax or ditch
it, an official participating in the talks said on
Tuesday.
Bank of Italy releases April data on public finances, state
borrowing and debt.
COMPANIES
TELECOM ITALIA
French number one telecoms operator Orange is open to merger
moves in Europe with the aim to become one of the two biggest
regional companies in the sector, Chief Executive Officer
Stephane Richard said on Tuesday.
(*) RCS MEDIAGROUP
China's Wanda Group could join forces with Italian media
group Cairo Communication in its bid to take control of
the publisher of Corriere della Sera daily, Il Messaggero
reported without quoting sources. Cairo is likely to up its bid
adding a cash component for around 100 million euros to its
share swap offer for RCS, the paper said.
ENI
Igor Sechin, head of Russia's largest oil producer Rosneft
, did not rule out the possibility that Italy's Eni
might participate in upstream projects in Russia, in an
interview with Il Sole 24 Ore..
ENI, ENEL, INTESA SANPAOLO, LEONARDO
FINMECCANICA
Antonio Fallico, president of the Conoscere Eurasia
association which organised the Italian pavilion for the St
Petersburg International Economic Forum, said that several
significant contracts and agreements between firms from the two
countries worth "a few billion euros" would be signed at the
event later this week.
SARAS
Rosneft's Igor Sechin said in an interview with Il Sole 24
Ore that the company would take initiatives aimed at increasing
the profitability of the Italian refiner, in which it holds a 12
percent stake.
UNICREDIT
Banking foundations that are shareholders in UniCredit would
not be willing to subscribe to a share issue the Italian bank is
likely to launch in the future below a certain price, Corriere
della Sera reported without indicating what the price could be.
VENETO BANCA IPO-VENE.MI
In the first five days of a 1 billion euro initial share
offering which runs until the end of next week, Veneto Banca's
existing shareholders have bought shares equivalent to 1.2
percent of the overall offer, a source close to the matter said
on Tuesday.
BANCO POPOLARE
Chief Executive Pier Francesco Saviotti has bought into a 1
billion euro share issue at the Italian bank for a total value
of 275,129 euros, a regulatory filing showed.
BANCA CARIGE
At its next meeting, scheduled for June 17, the board of the
Italian bank will analyse the sale of its two insurance units
Carige Assicurazioni and Carige Vita Nuova to U.S. fund Apollo
Management Holdings, La Stampa reported.
BANCA MEDIOLANUM, FININVEST
The shareholder pact between the Doris family and the
Berlusconi family's holding company Fininvest over Italy's Banca
Mediolanum will be renewed at its expiry in September, founder
and chairman of the lender Ennio Doris said in an interview to
Corriere della Sera.
IKF
Board meeting on FY results.
OVS
Conference call on Q1 results (1300 GMT).
The company reported a first quarter EBITDA of 26.3 million
euros versus 23.5 million euros a year ago.
For Italian market data and news, click on codes in
brackets:
20 biggest gainers (in percentage)............
20 biggest losers (in percentage).............
FTSE IT allshare index
FTSE Mib index........
FTSE Allstars index...
FTSE Mid Cap index....
Block trades..........
Stories on Italy...... IT-LEN
For pan-European market data and news, click on codes in
brackets:
European Equities speed guide...................
FTSEurofirst 300 index..............................
DJ STOXX index......................................
Top 10 STOXX sectors...........................
Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors......................
Top 10 Eurofirst 300 sectors...................
Top 25 European pct gainers.......................
Top 25 European pct losers........................
Main stock markets:
Dow Jones............... Wall Street report .....
Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............
FTSE 100............... London report...........
Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt market stories
CAC-40................. Paris market stories...
World Indices.....................................
Reuters survey of world bourse outlook.........
Western European IPO diary..........................
European Asset Allocation........................
Reuters News at a Glance: Equities...............
Main currency report:...............................
($1 = 0.8926 euros)