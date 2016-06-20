The following factors could affect Italian markets on Monday.
Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot
vouch for their accuracy. New items are marked with (*).
POLITICS
Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi's centre-left Democratic
Party was trounced by the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement in
local elections in Rome and Turin on Sunday, clouding his
chances of winning a do-or-die referendum in October.
ECONOMY
Central banks are ready to intervene if Britain votes to
leave the European Union (EU) at a referendum next week, ECB
Governing Council member Ignazio Visco was quoted as saying on
Saturday.
BANKS
Visco, who is also Bank of Italy governor, told La
Repubblica newspaper banks had not been forced to pay into
Atlante, an Italian state-backed bailout fund, which he said
would have been more useful if it had been bigger.
"We didn't force the banks to create Atlante, the clue to
that is in the size of the fund, which is big but not as big as
it could have been and would have been useful if it had been."
UNICREDIT
UniCredit is set to name former industry minister Corrado
Passera as chief executive officer next week, Il Fatto
Quotidiano newspaper reported on Sunday without citing sources.
Economy Minister Pier Carlo Padoan was quoted as saying in
Brussels that he hoped shareholders would choose a new chief
executive as soon as possible, several newspapers reported on
Saturday. Padoan said the people he had heard mentioned as
possible candidates seemed to have the skills for the job.
VENETO BANCA IPO-VENE.MI
Requests received so far to subscribe to the bank's cash
call are worth about 3 million euros out of a total 1
billion-euro offer, ANSA newswire reported.
BANCA POPOLARE DI VICENZA IPO-BPVS.MI
A judge has declared invalid loans the bank granted to its
shareholders to buy its own shares, potentially increasing the
number of legal complaints from shareholders, Il Sole 24 Ore
reported.
CARIGE
The lender said on Friday it will file a lawsuit against two
of its former executives and managers at U.S. private equity
firm Apollo Global Management over damages suffered following
the sale of its insurance units.
UBI BANCA
The lender said it will present its 2019/2020 business plan
on June 27
RCS MEDIAGROUP, CAIRO COMMUNICATION
Italy's Cairo Communication sweetened its all-share
take-over bid for RCS MediaGroup on Friday, offering 0.16 of its
share for every RCS share, up 33 percent from the initial 0.12
it had offered in April. The new offer values RCS shares at 0.67
euros each.
International Media Holding starts takeover bid on RCS
MediaGroup shares on Monday; ends on July 15.
Cairo Communication chairman Urbano Cairo has already
contacted a potential partner who could help him restructure the
publisher if he succeeds in taking it over, Il Sole 24 Ore
reported on Saturday.
Il Sole said on Sunday Cairo could team up with a sovereign
fund in his bid to take RCS over and merge it with his own group
in the next 24 months.
Il Sole also said private equity firm Investindustrial and
some RCS shareholders, who have launched a rival bid, will meet
next week to discuss improving their offer, which they may raise
to 0.8-0.85 euros per share.
La Repubblica said on Sunday that the plan to merge Cairo's
company with RCS looked very unlikely. The paper said
International Media Holding, headed by Investindustrial founder
Andrea Bonomi, could take a 30 percent stake in the publisher,
giving it the power to block any major changes.
FINCANTIERI, LEONARDO-FINMECCANICA
Italian companies have signed deals worth more than 1
billion euros with Russian firms at an economic forum in St.
Petersburg.
Italian defence company Leonardo said on Friday it signed an
agreement with Rosneft's RN-Aircraft for the sale of 20
commercial AgustaWestland helicopters.
ENEL
Enel and F2i are interested in buying Italian solar energy
assets owned by U.S.-based First Reserve, Il Sole 24 Ore
reported.
COMPANIES
Bourse revises FTSEMIB index : Recordati
enters in place of Anima Holding.
SNAM
The natural gas group will spin off and list its Italgas
unit by the end of the year, keeping a 10 percent stake, Il Sole
24 Ore said. Snam is due to present an updated business plan in
London on June 29.
PRIVATISATION
(*) CASSA DEPOSITI E PRESTITI
A plan to sell a a stake in state financing agency Cassa
Depositi e Prestiti is among options Italy's Treasury is looking
at in an effort to meet its privatisation revenue goal,
CorrierEconomia reported on Monday.
FERROVIE DELLO STATO (IPO-FERRO.MI)
The chief executive of state-owned Ferrovie dello Stato,
which the government plans to privatise, was quoted in an
interview on Sunday saying the company had earned 423 million
euros from the sale of shop leasing unit Grandi Stazioni Retail.
Chief Executive Renato Mazzoncini told La Repubblica that
Ferrovie would conclude a 4.5 billion euro tender to buy new
trains within the next few weeks. He said it will also bid for
ATAC, the company that runs Rome's public transport, in a tender
process he said should be launched by the end of 2019.
He said suggestions for the company's scheduled initial
public offering will be included in an industrial plan to be
presented in September, without giving details.
In a drive to grow abroad, the company hopes to buy into the
Greek state railways, Mazzoncini said, adding it has also
offered its services to Iran and is exploring the Indian market.
UBI BANCA, UNICREDIT, MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA
The three Italian banks are considering a sale of their
payments processing operations following in the footsteps of
Intesa Sanpaolo which last month signed a deal to sell
its payments units Setefi, la Repubblica Affari&Finanza reported
on Monday.
(*) SALVATORE FERRAGAMO
The Italian luxury goods group will focus on boosting
profits this year to combat lower growth in the luxury industry
as a whole, its outgoing chief executive said on Sunday.
(*) ANSALDO STS, FINMECCANICA
The Italian train signalling company said on Monday it would
repay Zarubezhstroytechnology (ZST) an advance payment of 29
million euros after arbitrators rejected the Ansaldo-Selex
joint-venture's claims over the contract for the Sirth -
Benghazi line in Libya. Ansaldo said it was considering possible
legal action against the decision.
LVENTURE GROUP
Starts capital increase; ends on July 7.
PRIMI SUI MOTORI
Starts offer of convertible bonds "PSM 2015-2021"; ends on
July 7.
STEFANEL
Annual general meeting (0900 GMT).
Trade ex-dividend: A2A of 0.041 euro per ordinary
share; ACEA of 0.50 euro per share; ALBA of
0.25 euro per share; ALERION CLEAN POWER of 0.045 euro
per ordinary share; ENEL of 0.16 euro per share; EXOR
of 0.35 euro per ordinary share; HERA of 0.09
euro per share; IREN of 0.055 euro per share; POSTE
ITALIANE of 0.34 euro per share; STMICROELECTRONICS
of 0.06 U.S. dollars per ordinary share as quarterly
dividend; TELECOM ITALIA of 0.0275 euro per saving
share; TERNA of 0.13 euro per share as final dividend
(interim dividend of 0.07 euro per share on Nov. 23, 2015).
