ECONOMY

Economy Minister Pier Carlo Padoan attends Tax Police ceremony in Rome (0830 GMT).

Italy's national Energy Authority presents its annual report in Rome (0900 GMT).

COMPANIES

UNICREDIT

Corrado Passera, tipped as a top candidate for the job of chief executive at UniCredit, has had no contacts with the head hunting firm that is leading the search for a new boss for the bank, a source close to Passera said on Monday. (*) Mediobanca CEO Alberto Nagel is not interested to move to another bank, Il Corriere della Sera reported citing sources.

BANCO POPOLARE

The Italian lender sold a portfolio on non-performing loans worth about 152 million euros to Banca Ifis.

BANCA POPOLARE DI MILANO, ANIMA HOLDING

The Italian bank is to cut its stake in asset manager Anima Holding to avoid having to launch a full takeover bid for the group, following a ruling on Monday by Italy's market watchdog Consob. (*) Banca Popolare di Milano wants to ask Consob to extend a June 25 deadline to comply with the commitment to cut its stake in Anima, Il Sole 24 Ore reported.

(*) SAIPEM

The group is readying the launch of a 1.5 billion euro bond, Il Corriere della Sera reported. (*) TELECOM ITALIA

Oi SA filed for Brazil's largest ever bankruptcy protection on Monday after the country's No. 1 fixed-line phone carrier ran out of time to reorganize operations and restructure 65.4 billion reais ($19.3 billion) of debt amid a harsh recession.

(*) RCS MEDIAGROUP

The Pesenti family, which is finalising the sale of cement maker Italmobiliare to German HeildelbergCement, could invest part of the proceeds in RCS when the publisher will launch a capital increase, Il Sole 24 Ore said.

CAMPARI GROUP

Takeover offer on French liqueur maker Grand Marnier shares ends.

OLIDATA

Suspended on the stock exchange, holds annual and extraordinary shareholders' meeting. (0800 GMT).

