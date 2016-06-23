The following factors could affect Italian markets on Thursday.

Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy. New items are marked with (*).

For a complete list of diary events in Italy please click on .

ECONOMY

Britons will shape the future of the United Kingdom and Europe on Thursday when they decide whether to stay in the European Union following a campaign that has shown the potency of anti-establishment feeling in the West.

Italy's ISTAT releases April industry orders and sales data (0800 GMT) and May non-EU foreign trade data (0900 GMT).

Italian government meets with trade unions on pensions.

DEBT

Italy's Treasury said on Wednesday it would offer 500-750 million euros in 15-year inflation-linked bonds on Monday.

The Treasury announces the sale of six-month BOT bills, with relative amounts to be auctioned on June 28.

COMPANIES

BANCO POPOLARE, BANCA POPOLARE DI MILANO

Italy's Banco Popolare has raised the 1 billion euros ($1.1 billion) it needed to complete a planned merger with Banca Popolare di Milano and create the country's third-largest bank.

VENETO BANCA IPO IPO-VENE.MI

Shareholders in Italy's Veneto Banca have bought just 1 percent of its 1 billion euro initial share offering meaning the regional bank will likely be taken over by bailout fund Atlante, a source close to the matter said on Wednesday.

The bank will publish on Thursday data on the offer take-up by current shareholders. (*) A consortium of investors could be set up at the very last moment in order to subscribe the bank's cash call and avoid the intervention of bank rescue fund Atlante, Il Fatto Quotidiano reported.

(*) UNICREDIT

The banking foundations holding stakes in the Italian lender are looking at Fabio Innocenzi, chief of UBS in Italy, as a possible candidate for the position of CEO, la Repubblica reports, adding that a decision on succession is still not close.

(*) ENEL

Italian energy group intends to make an offer for Brazilian power company AES Eletropaulo, the company said on Wednesday

Italian infrastructure fund F2i intends to sell to Enel its 54 percent stake in fibre-optic group Metroweb, MF reports, adding that the stake has a value of around 440 million euros.

(*) RCS MEDIAGROUP, CAIRO COMMUNICATION

The board of the Italian publisher will give on Friday its opinion on the improved bid made by Cairo Communication. If both Cairo's offer and a rival one, by existing RCS shareholders, will reach the minimum number of subscriptions, an agreement between the two groups over the management of RCS will have to be found, Il Sole 24Ore says.

(*) MASSIMO ZANETTI

The Chinese group Shangai La Chapelle Fashion will invest $3.8 million in Massimo Zanetti's Segafredo coffee brand, with the aim of opening a chain of coffee shops in China.

