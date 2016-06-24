The following factors could affect Italian markets on Friday.

POLITICS

The EK electoral commission declared on Friday Britain had voted to leave the European Union.

ECONOMY

ISTAT releases April retail sales data (0800 GMT) and May wage inflation (0900 GMT).

ECB Supervisory Board member Ignazio Angeloni attends an economic seminar in Frascati.

COMPANIES

UNICREDIT

Italy's central bank chief urged UniCredit on Thursday to find a new chief executive quickly -- the latest top financial official to call for a swift succession at the helm of the country's largest bank by assets.

(*)BANCO POPOLARE

The CEO of Banco Popolare told Il Sole 24 Ore after the successful 1 billion euro capital increase the bank was ready for the planned merger with Popolare Milano. The share swap ratio will not be changed, he said, adding the fresh capital will be used to increase bad loan coverage to 62 percent, perhaps even before the end of the year.

ENI

Energy group Edison, controlled by France's EDF EDF.PA, said on Thursday it had reached an agreement with the oil major to revise the pricing formula on gas imported from Libya.

(*) ENEL

The European Investment Bank could be one of the investors in Enel's fiber optic venture Enel Open Fiber. Il SOle 24 Ore said.

FIAT CHRSYLER

Software upgrades for 1.1 million Jeep vehicles that were recalled for rollaway risks, including the Jeep Grand Cherokee, will be available by the end of this month, Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV's chief of Jeep brand Mike Manley said on Thursday.

MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA

The bank has sold a bad loan portfolio worth around 290 million euros, it said on Thursday.

ENGINEERING

MIC Bidco compulsory totalitarian takeover offer on Engineering shares ends (1530 GMT).

VENETO BANCA IPO-VENE.MI

Ends share sale for institutional investors at 1100 GMT.

