POLITICS
Germany, France and Italy said they will propose a clear
plan to secure the European Union's borders, strengthen its
economy and create jobs for young people at an EU summit on
Tuesday to discuss Britain's vote to leave the bloc.
The leaders of Germany, France and Italy agree there can be
no informal negotiations on Britain leaving the European Union
before London triggers the formal application process to leave
the bloc, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on
Monday.
ECONOMY
Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi was expected to use a
meeting with his German and French counterparts on Monday to
request more flexibility in European Union rules on public
finances and state aid to companies, a source said.
ISTAT releases June business and consumer confidence data
(0800 GMT).
DEBT
Treasury sells 6-month BOT bills. Subscriptions close at
0900 GMT.
COMPANIES
ITALIAN BANKS
Italy is preparing to protect its banks from a destabilising
share sell-off following last week's Brexit vote, sources told
Reuters on Monday. The government is concerned that Italian
banks, saddled with a third of the euro zone's bad loans, risk
attack by hedge funds betting that Brexit turmoil could tip them
into full-blown crisis.
(*) Il Corriere della Sera said the European Commission for the
time being appears to be reluctant to grant Italy any exemptions
to bail-in rules.
ENAV IPO-ENAV.MI
Italy's air traffic controller is considering postponing its
market listing after Britain's vote to leave the European Union
rocked markets, with a decision expected by Wednesday, sources
close to the matter said on Monday.
(*) POSTE ITALIANE
The sale of an additional 30 percent stake in the post
office on the market is expected to happen as planned by the end
of this year, the company's CEO Francesco Caio told Il Sole 24
Ore in an interview. He also said there were no changes to its
dividend policy.
BANCA POPOLARE DI MILANO
The lender sold part of its stake in asset manager Anima
Holding, boosting its fully-phased CET1 ratio by 3
basis points.
UNICREDIT, UBI
UBI Banca Chief Executive Victor Massiah said that as of
Monday he had not received any offer from Unicredit for the CEO
position.
SAIPEM
The board of the Italian oil services group approved the
launch of a non-convertible bond issuance programme for a total
of up to 1.6 billion euros.
CAMPARI
The Italian drink maker now holds almost 70 percent of Grand
Marnier owner Societe des Produits Marnier Lapostolle after a
takeover bid.
(*) OVS
Fashion retailer OVS and its top shareholder Coin are about
to seal a deal to sell the Excelsior Milano luxury brand to
China's Guangzhou Canudilo for 21.3 million euros, Il Sole 24
Ore said.
I GRANDI VIAGGI
Board meeting on H1 results.
SINTESI
Shareholders' meetings to approve 2014 and 2015 FY results.
SNAM
Board meeting to approve 2016-2020 strategy plan.
VIANINI INDUSTRIA
Extraordinary shareholders' meeting (1000 GMT).
