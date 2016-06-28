The following factors could affect Italian markets on Tuesday.

Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy. New items are marked with (*).

For a complete list of diary events in Italy please click on .

POLITICS

Germany, France and Italy said they will propose a clear plan to secure the European Union's borders, strengthen its economy and create jobs for young people at an EU summit on Tuesday to discuss Britain's vote to leave the bloc.

The leaders of Germany, France and Italy agree there can be no informal negotiations on Britain leaving the European Union before London triggers the formal application process to leave the bloc, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Monday.

ECONOMY

Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi was expected to use a meeting with his German and French counterparts on Monday to request more flexibility in European Union rules on public finances and state aid to companies, a source said.

ISTAT releases June business and consumer confidence data (0800 GMT).

DEBT

Treasury sells 6-month BOT bills. Subscriptions close at 0900 GMT.

COMPANIES

ITALIAN BANKS

Italy is preparing to protect its banks from a destabilising share sell-off following last week's Brexit vote, sources told Reuters on Monday. The government is concerned that Italian banks, saddled with a third of the euro zone's bad loans, risk attack by hedge funds betting that Brexit turmoil could tip them into full-blown crisis. (*) Il Corriere della Sera said the European Commission for the time being appears to be reluctant to grant Italy any exemptions to bail-in rules.

ENAV IPO-ENAV.MI

Italy's air traffic controller is considering postponing its market listing after Britain's vote to leave the European Union rocked markets, with a decision expected by Wednesday, sources close to the matter said on Monday.

(*) POSTE ITALIANE

The sale of an additional 30 percent stake in the post office on the market is expected to happen as planned by the end of this year, the company's CEO Francesco Caio told Il Sole 24 Ore in an interview. He also said there were no changes to its dividend policy.

BANCA POPOLARE DI MILANO

The lender sold part of its stake in asset manager Anima Holding, boosting its fully-phased CET1 ratio by 3 basis points.

UNICREDIT, UBI

UBI Banca Chief Executive Victor Massiah said that as of Monday he had not received any offer from Unicredit for the CEO position.

SAIPEM

The board of the Italian oil services group approved the launch of a non-convertible bond issuance programme for a total of up to 1.6 billion euros.

CAMPARI

The Italian drink maker now holds almost 70 percent of Grand Marnier owner Societe des Produits Marnier Lapostolle after a takeover bid.

(*) OVS

Fashion retailer OVS and its top shareholder Coin are about to seal a deal to sell the Excelsior Milano luxury brand to China's Guangzhou Canudilo for 21.3 million euros, Il Sole 24 Ore said.

I GRANDI VIAGGI

Board meeting on H1 results.

SINTESI

Shareholders' meetings to approve 2014 and 2015 FY results.

SNAM

Board meeting to approve 2016-2020 strategy plan.

VIANINI INDUSTRIA

Extraordinary shareholders' meeting (1000 GMT).

For Italian market data and news, click on codes in brackets:

20 biggest gainers (in percentage)............

20 biggest losers (in percentage).............

FTSE IT allshare index

FTSE Mib index........

FTSE Allstars index...

FTSE Mid Cap index....

Block trades..........

Stories on Italy...... IT-LEN

For pan-European market data and news, click on codes in brackets: European Equities speed guide................... FTSEurofirst 300 index.............................. DJ STOXX index...................................... Top 10 STOXX sectors........................... Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors...................... Top 10 Eurofirst 300 sectors................... Top 25 European pct gainers....................... Top 25 European pct losers........................ Main stock markets: Dow Jones............... Wall Street report ..... Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............ FTSE 100............... London report........... Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt market stories CAC-40................. Paris market stories... World Indices..................................... Reuters survey of world bourse outlook......... Western European IPO diary.......................... European Asset Allocation........................ Reuters News at a Glance: Equities............... Main currency report:...............................