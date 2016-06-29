The following factors could affect Italian markets on Thursday.
ECONOMY
Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi on Tuesday said he was
holding discussions with European institutions on how to support
Italian banks should they need it after suffering huge declines
in the aftermath of Britain's Brexit vote.
The banking sector in Italy and elsewhere in Europe will be
protected and the European Commission will do everything to
prevent a bank run, EU Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker
said after a meeting of European leaders in
Brussels.
European Central Bank President Mario Draghi told EU leaders
on Tuesday that Britain's decision to leave the EU could reduce
euro zone growth by a cumulative 0.3 to 0.5 percent compared to
previous estimates over the next three years, an EU official
said.
Renzi won a confidence vote on Tuesday over a decree to
speed up the recovery of unpaid debt, clearing the main
parliamentary hurdle for the legislation aimed at helping the
country's stricken financial system.
Italian state lender Cassa Depositi e Prestiti will join
Italian steelmaker Arvedi and businessman Leonardo Del Vecchio
in bidding for the troubled Ilva steel plant, a person familiar
with the matter said on Tuesday.
COMPANIES
SNAM
The Italian gas group will spin off and list its domestic
distribution unit Italgas to help boost growth in the two
companies, it said on Wednesday.
Snam, which will be keeping a stake of 13.5 percent in its
distribution unit, said in a statement the new Italgas would be
listed before the end of this year. Snam shareholders will
receive one Italgas share for every five Snam shares held.
The company said Italgas debt at the end of the year would be
around 3.7 billion euros. Banks have already signed binding
commitments to offer credit lines to Italgas of 3.9 billion
euros ($4.3 billion) to help pay off Italgas debt, it said.
Presentation of the 2016-2020 Strategic Plan in London.
UNICREDIT
* The bank is aiming for a new CEO this week, according to
Corriere della Sera, with former UniCredit investment banking
chief Jean-Pierre Mustier, Monte dei Paschi di Siena's CEO
Fabrizio Viola and UBI's chief Victor Massiah seen as possible
candidates.
The Cariverona banking foundation, which has around 3
percent of the lender, wants the bank to appoint a new chief
executive of international standing to develop a credible
strategy given the post-Brexit market turmoil, a Cariverona
source said.
* ENAV IPO-ENAV.MI
The market listing of air traffic controller ENAV could slip
but will not be scrapped, Transport Minister Graziano Delrio was
quoted by several papers as saying. Il Sole 24 Ore adds that a
decision on the timing of the IPO would be taken by the end of
this week.
* BANCA POPOLARE DELL'EMILIA ROMAGNA
The bank is close to sealing the deal to sell a portfolio of
non performing loans worth 450 million euros to Algebris and
Cerberus, its chief executive Alessandro Vandelli told Il Sole
24 Ore on Friday. He added another deal for bad loans worth
250-300 million euros could follow in the second half of the
year.
BANCO POPOLARE
The lender finalised the sale of a portfolio of bad loans
with a nominal value of 53.8 million euros deriving from its
leasing business.
VENETO BANCA IPO-VENE.MI
The regional lender has called a shareholder meeting on
September 16 to vote on a possible lawsuit against its previous
management and to appoint new board.
FIAT CHRYSLER
U.S. safety regulators said on Tuesday there were 68
reported injuries and 266 reported crashes in vehicles,
including 2014-2015 Fiat Chrysler Jeep Grand Cherokee models
with a type of gear-shifting control that has confused some
consumers and led to rollaway incidents, prompting a recall.
ADVERTISING
The national association of companies that invest in
advertising UPA holds news conference and annual assembly in
Milan (1230 GMT).
