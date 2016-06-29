The following factors could affect Italian markets on Thursday.

Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy. New items are marked with (*).

For a complete list of diary events in Italy please click on .

ECONOMY

Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi on Tuesday said he was holding discussions with European institutions on how to support Italian banks should they need it after suffering huge declines in the aftermath of Britain's Brexit vote.

The banking sector in Italy and elsewhere in Europe will be protected and the European Commission will do everything to prevent a bank run, EU Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker said after a meeting of European leaders in Brussels.

European Central Bank President Mario Draghi told EU leaders on Tuesday that Britain's decision to leave the EU could reduce euro zone growth by a cumulative 0.3 to 0.5 percent compared to previous estimates over the next three years, an EU official said.

Renzi won a confidence vote on Tuesday over a decree to speed up the recovery of unpaid debt, clearing the main parliamentary hurdle for the legislation aimed at helping the country's stricken financial system.

Italian state lender Cassa Depositi e Prestiti will join Italian steelmaker Arvedi and businessman Leonardo Del Vecchio in bidding for the troubled Ilva steel plant, a person familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.

COMPANIES

SNAM

The Italian gas group will spin off and list its domestic distribution unit Italgas to help boost growth in the two companies, it said on Wednesday.

Snam, which will be keeping a stake of 13.5 percent in its distribution unit, said in a statement the new Italgas would be listed before the end of this year. Snam shareholders will receive one Italgas share for every five Snam shares held. The company said Italgas debt at the end of the year would be around 3.7 billion euros. Banks have already signed binding commitments to offer credit lines to Italgas of 3.9 billion euros ($4.3 billion) to help pay off Italgas debt, it said.

Presentation of the 2016-2020 Strategic Plan in London.

UNICREDIT * The bank is aiming for a new CEO this week, according to Corriere della Sera, with former UniCredit investment banking chief Jean-Pierre Mustier, Monte dei Paschi di Siena's CEO Fabrizio Viola and UBI's chief Victor Massiah seen as possible candidates.

The Cariverona banking foundation, which has around 3 percent of the lender, wants the bank to appoint a new chief executive of international standing to develop a credible strategy given the post-Brexit market turmoil, a Cariverona source said.

* ENAV IPO-ENAV.MI

The market listing of air traffic controller ENAV could slip but will not be scrapped, Transport Minister Graziano Delrio was quoted by several papers as saying. Il Sole 24 Ore adds that a decision on the timing of the IPO would be taken by the end of this week. * BANCA POPOLARE DELL'EMILIA ROMAGNA

The bank is close to sealing the deal to sell a portfolio of non performing loans worth 450 million euros to Algebris and Cerberus, its chief executive Alessandro Vandelli told Il Sole 24 Ore on Friday. He added another deal for bad loans worth 250-300 million euros could follow in the second half of the year.

BANCO POPOLARE

The lender finalised the sale of a portfolio of bad loans with a nominal value of 53.8 million euros deriving from its leasing business.

VENETO BANCA IPO-VENE.MI

The regional lender has called a shareholder meeting on September 16 to vote on a possible lawsuit against its previous management and to appoint new board.

FIAT CHRYSLER

U.S. safety regulators said on Tuesday there were 68 reported injuries and 266 reported crashes in vehicles, including 2014-2015 Fiat Chrysler Jeep Grand Cherokee models with a type of gear-shifting control that has confused some consumers and led to rollaway incidents, prompting a recall.

ADVERTISING

The national association of companies that invest in advertising UPA holds news conference and annual assembly in Milan (1230 GMT).

