ECONOMY

Markit/ADACI releases May PMI manufacturing (0745 GMT).

ISTAT releases Q1 GDP data (0800 GMT).

Transport Ministry releases May car sales data (1600 GMT).

May state sector borrowing requirement data.

Trento, '2017 Economy Festival' starts; ends on June 4. Expected attendees include welfare institute INPS President Tito Boeri.

COMPANIES

FINCANTIERI

French President Emmanuel Macron said on Wednesday he wanted to review the terms of a recent deal to sell a large stake in the STX France shipyard to Italian group Fincantieri.

TELECOM ITALIA

Telecom Italia chairman Giuseppe Recchi said in an interview in Italian daily Corriere della Sera the sale of broadcasting services group Persidera was not on Thursday's board agenda.

Board meeting on Thursday to appoint committees.

MONTE DEI PASCHI, GENERALI

AXA wants to renew its bancassurance agreement with Italy's Monte Paschi and intends to remain a shareholder of the lender, the Chief Executive of the French insurer told Corriere della Sera. He reiterated AXA was not interested in Italian peer Generali.

(*) INTESA SANPAOLO

The bank has signed an agreement to sell a bad loan portfolio of 2 billion euros to US funds Christofferson, Robb&Company and Bayview Asset Management in a deal that has no significant impact on capital coefficients, Il Sole 24 Ore said.

(*) BANCA CARIGE

CEO Guido Bastianini may not be willing to resign, Il Sole 24 Ore said citing sources. Top investor and deputy chairman Vittorio Malacalza may have already identified some potential bankers to replace Bastianini, the newspaper added citing rumours, including Corrado Passera, Roberto Nicastro e Francesco Iorio.

Bastianini could resign on June 9, MF said.

ENI

A consortium including JGC has reached 700 billion yen deal to build a floating liquefied natural gas platform off the coast of Mozambique.

(*) CAMPARI

The company is looking to sell its brands IrishMist Whiskey and Carolans Irish Cream, Il Sole 24 Ore said, citing Bloomberg.

TECHNOGYM

The main shareholder Wellness Holding, which owns 60 percent of Technogym, has launched the sale of a stake of up to 8 percent via accelerated bookbuilding process, reserved for Italian and foreign institutional investors.

EXPRIVIA

Exprivia said on Wednesday it will spend 25 million euros to buy 81 percent of Italtel.

BANCA INTERMOBILIARE

The board of the bank decided on Wednesday not to continue with the sale of Bim Insurance Brokers.

Bourse After Hours market closed.

BANCA POPOLARE DI VICENZA

Board meeting in Milan.

