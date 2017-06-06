The following factors could affect Italian markets on Tuesday.

POLITICS

Italy's Constitutional Affairs Committee on Monday signed off on a new electoral law after the main parties reached a deal which could pave the way to a national election in the autumn.

ECONOMY

ISTAT releases monthly bulletin on the state of the economy in May (0800 GMT).

Milan, S&P Global Ratings holds "2017 Italy Bank & Sovereign Event" (0630 GMT).

COMPANIES

VENETO BANKS

Veneto Banca said it had authorised Banca Intermobiliare di Investimenti e Gestioni (BIM) to grant Banca Zarattini & Co a 30-day exclusive to discuss the sale of BIM Swiss unit. (*) Italy's Treasury is studying the possibility of having private investors buy hybrid instruments issued by the two Veneto banks following the precedent set by Portugal's state-owned Caixa General de Depositos, whose 3.9 billion euro rescue plan was approved by EU Competition authorities in March, Il Sole 24 Ore said.

ALITALIA, UNICREDIT, INTESA SANPAOLO

Corriere della Sera and Il Sole 24 Ore said around 30 preliminary expressions of interest have been submitted for the airline, including by Etihad and Delta Airlines. Il Messaggero daily cited 19 expressions of interest, including by private equity funds.

Lufthansa will look at any opportunities that arise in Italy depending on what happens with stricken carrier Alitalia, though it has no plans to buy the Italian airline, the German airline's chief executive said on Monday.

TELECOM ITALIA, MEDIASET

Il Sole 24 Ore quoted Vivendi CEO Arnaud de Puyfontaine as saying the French media group would be happy to resume talks with Mediaset to solve a pay-TV dispute with the Italian broadcaster and remains optimistic that a solution could be found, but at present there are no meetings scheduled.

De Puyfontaine also said the group'a newly created Vivendi Italia unit was considering bidding for the Series A soccer rights but is not ready to overpay.

BANCA CARIGE

CEO Guido Bastianini is not ready to resign despite a no confidence motion against him called by top investor Vittorio Malacalza, Il Sole 24 Ore reported. However, the standoff may prompt some board members to step down ahead of a June 9 board meeting called to decide over the CEO's removal.

CNH INDUSTRIAL

CNH Industrial NV said it intended to renew a share buyback programme involving the repurchase from time to time of up to $300 million of common shares.

GO INTERNET

The company reported 40,064 clients in both 4G wirelesss and FTTH segments as of May 31, up 16 percent versus same period 2016.

HERA

Chairman Tomaso Tommasi di Vignano and CEO Stefano Venier attends conference on "Creativeness and Innovation" in Bologna (0715 GMT).

