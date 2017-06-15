The following factors could affect Italian markets on Thursday.

Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy. New items are marked with (*).

For a complete list of diary events in Italy please click on .

POLITICS

Rome, conference on "China and Europe" with Prime Minister Paolo Gentiloni (1400 GMT).

ECONOMY

ISTAT releases May final CPI and HICP data (0800 GMT).

Bank of Italy releases April data on public finances, state borrowing and debt.

Rome, European Commission Financial System Surveillance Director Mario Nava speaks before Senate Finance Committee on EU banking legislation (1200 GMT).

COMPANIES

BANKS

European Union regulators should consider the social impact of winding down banks when they apply new liquidation rules that could affect depositors, retail investors and senior bondholders, a German-Italian joint paper said.

(*) VENETO BANKS, INTESA SANPAOLO, UNICREDIT

A deal to rescue struggling lenders Popolare di Vicenza and Veneto Banca will be announced next week, il Messaggero reported, without citing sources.

La Repubblica also reported that a solution for the banks may not be found before next week. The paper added the government was studying tax credits for the banking sector just as it is asking healthier lenders to help rescue the two banks.

FIAT CHRYSLER

A U.S. Justice Department lawyer said at a court hearing Wednesday it could take "weeks or months" before regulators decide whether to approval a software fix for Fiat Chrysler Automobiles diesel vehicles.

MEDIASET

European pay-TV group Sky confirmed on Wednesday it had won exclusive rights to broadcast UEFA Champions League matches in Italy from 2018, beating Italian broadcaster Mediaset.

(*) MEDIASET, VIVENDI

On top of capping its voting rights in Mediaset to comply with an Italian antitrust ruling, the French media group could transfer into a trust up to 18.8 percent of it shareholding in the broadcaster, in order to sterilise the stake ahead of a sale, reported Il Sole 24 Ore.

A planned appeal by Vivendi against the ruling would not be able to benefit from a fast-track procedure, and a decision by an administrative court would not be taken earlier than April next year, the report added.

(*) TELECOM ITALIA, VIVENDI

The phone group will sell its 70 percent stake in broadcasting services group Persidera through a divestiture trust unless it will be able to "autonomously" find a buyer in "a reasonable time", la Repubblica reported.

FINCANTIERI

The shipbuilder is open to consider changes to the shareholder structure for shipyard STX France agreed in April if it adds value to the company, the chief executive of the Italian shipbuilder said on Wednesday.

VENETO BANCA

The regional lender said its former managers were being formally notified of legal action against them, which was deliberated by shareholders in November. (*) The bank is pursuing legal action against former managers and is asking for 2.3 billion euros in damages "for a terrible damage (to the lender)", reported Il Sole 24 Ore, citing the notification act filed by the bank's lawyers.

The 2.3 billion euros damage calculation is still "provisional and potential" reported both il Sole 24 ore and La Stampa, the latter citing the bank's lawyer and adding that the amount could be smaller.

IPO, FERROVIE DELLO STATO (IPO-FERRO.MI)

Italian state railways Ferrovie dello Stato has picked Japan's Nomura as adviser to help it prepare for a possible listing on the Milan stock exchange, two sources close to the matter said.

AVIO

Annual general meeting (0830 GMT).

OVS

Board meeting on Q1 results.

UNIPOL GROUP

Presents "First Integrated FY Report" with CEO Carlo Cimbri (0900 GMT) in Milan.

