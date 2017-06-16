The following factors could affect Italian markets on Friday.

Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy. New items are marked with (*).

For a complete list of diary events in Italy please click on .

POLITICS

Rome, Cabinet expected to meet.

ECONOMY

ISTAT releases April foreign trade data (0800 GMT).

COMPANIES

ATLANTIA

Italy's Atlantia on Thursday opened the door to a full cash offer for Spain's Abertis, though it will insist on some shareholders accepting payment in stock as part of its 16.3 billion-euro takeover bid for the Spanish toll road firm.

(*) POPOLARE DI VICENZA, VENETO BANCA

The Treasury is in the final stretch to persuade a group of private investors to stump up 1.2 billion euros and flank the Treasury in a precautionary recapitalisation of the two Veneto banks, Il Sole 24 Ore said. The paper cited the head of cooperative banking group Iccrea Giulio Magagni acknowledging "early contacts with the Treasury" to find a solution involving the banking system.

The paper said a cabinet meeting later on Friday could issue emergency measures to suspend the repayment of a Veneto Banca bond due June 21 and to avoid the risk of an unmanageable situation being created from waiting for a response from the EU. Talks on a possible "discount" to the extra 1.2 billion euros in private capital requested by Brussels are still ongoing, it said.

Il Sole 24 Ore also said the government had a Plan B involving resolution of the banks alongside a capital increase, by way of early intervention, by the Treasury of 4 billion euros.

(*) BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA

The bank is just days away from signing the agreement to sell 26 billion euros of gross non-performing loans, Il Sole 24 Ore said.

The EU Commission and the ECB are close to agreeing a figure of 8.3 billion euros for the precautionary recapitalisation of the bank, opening the way for the lender's restructuring, Il Messaggero said.

(*) ENEL

Open Fiber, the broadband infrastructure company jointly controlled by Enel, presented the highest bid for the second 1.2 billion euro tender, organised by Infratel, to lay fiber cable in non-economically viable areas and so is the winner, Il Messaggero said, citing news agency Ansa.

(*) SAIPEM

Moody's confirmed its 'Ba1' rating with stable outlook for the corporate family rating.

CNH INDUSTRIAL

Standard and Poor's said on Thursday it had revised CNH Industrial to 'BBB-' from 'BB+', with stable outlook.

FCA

CEO Sergio Marchionne chairs workshop organised by the Council for the United States and Italy in Venice (1045 GMT) (to June 17).

OVS

The high-street retailer said net sales rose to 319 million euros in the first quarter from 300 million euros one year ago.

Conference call on Q1 results (1200 GMT).

BONIFICHE FERRARESI

Takeover offer by BF Holding ends (started on May 29).

DAMIANI

Board meeting on FY results.

