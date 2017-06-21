The following factors could affect Italian markets on Wednesday.
POLITICS
Rome, Prime Minister Paolo Gentiloni speaks before Senate
(0730 GMT) and Chamber of Deputies (1430 GMT) ahead of European
Council to be held on June 22-23.
ECONOMY
Milan, state lender Cassa Depositi e Prestiti SACE present
2017 report on export, with President Beniamino Quintieri and
CEO Alessandro Decio, Enel President Maria Patrizia
Grieco, FCA EMEA COO Alfredo Altavilla.
COMPANIES
(*) VENETO BANKS, INTESA SANPAOLO
The deadline to present offers for Banca Popolare di Vicenza
and Veneto Banca expires on Wednesday, several newspapers said.
Intesa Sanpaolo, which is seen as the most likely taker of the
two banks' good assets, may call an extraordinary board meeting
on Wednesday, Il Sole 24 ore said.
The paper also said the state would contribute 5 billion
euros to a bad bank where the two banks' non-performing loans -
10 billion euros - would be spun off. The state would also put a
few hundred million euros in the "good bank", it said.
Besides Intesa, UniCredit and BNP Paribas have also looked
at the data room, Corriere della Sera said. Iccrea is no longer
interested due to opposition from the European Central Bank to
its involvement, Il Sole said.
(*) MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA
The bank's restructuring plan should be presented to the
market in the first 10 days of July, Corriere della Sera said,
adding it includes 5,500 job cuts and 350-400 branch closures.
BANCA CARIGE
(*) Expected to hold board meeting on Wednesday, could appoint
new CEO Paolo Fiorentino. Il Sole 24 Ore said the bank's capital
increase could be for up to 700-800 million euros, even if the
most likely amount is 500-600 million euros.
(*) ALITALIA, INTESA SANPAOLO, UNICREDIT
There is a dozen or so offers that have been given access to
the data room in the second round of the sale process to buy
Alitalia or its assets, newspapers said. Corriere della Sera
said 15 potential bidders were short-listed. The papers list
Delta, Lufthansa, Etihad, British Airways, Ryanair and EasyJet.
Corriere della Sera says Air France has also presented an offer.
(*) ATLANTIA, ABERTIS
Atlantia could sell both Cellnex and Hispasat if its planned
takeover of Abertis goes ahead, with proceeds potentially
exceeding 2 billion euros, Il Sole 24 ore said.
LEONARDO
Italian aerospace and defence company Leonardo will not cut
its stake in European missile group MBDA, as the sector is
considered strategic for Italy, the head of the country's
defence companies association told Reuters on Tuesday.
The German government hopes to complete negotiations with
European weapons maker MBDA and its U.S. partner, Lockheed
Martin Corp about a multi-billion euro missile defence system by
year-end, a ministry spokesman said on Tuesday.
Leonardo will complete the certification for its AW609
aircraft by next year and will make the first deliveries by
end-2019, a company executive said on Tuesday.
CREDEM
Fitch Ratings affirmed Credito Emiliano's (Credem) Long-Term
Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BBB' and Viability Rating (VR)
at 'bbb'. The Outlook is Stable.
TBS GROUP
The board deemed the price of 2.2 euros per share for
takeover bid launched by Double 2 on TBS Group adequate.
LU-VE
Listing ceremony at bourse main segment MTA (before listed
on AIM segment) with Chairman Iginio Liberali (0630 GMT).
