ECONOMY
ISTAT releases April industry orders and sales data (0800
GMT).
DEBT
Treasury announces sale of 6-month BOT bills, with relative
amounts to be auctioned on June 28.
COMPANIES
UBI BANCA
Italian prosecutors have requested that the country's
fifth-biggest bank, its chief executive and 29 other people be
sent to trial over alleged obstruction of regulators, a source
with direct knowledge of the issue said on Thursday. The bank
said it was not aware of the prosecutors' request.
(*) VENETO BANKS
A clumsy attempt by Italy to tackle problems at two
Veneto-based banks by allowing a major lender to cherry-pick
their prime assets for a pittance has left the government
testing the boundaries of European law.
With a deal expected within days, critics are concerned that
Rome is exploiting loopholes to bend EU rules designed to
prevent state bailouts.
The rescue operation for the two Veneto-based banks has
received an informal green light from the European Commission,
reported Il Messaggero.
The government decree which envisages the effective
liquidation of Banca Popolare di Vicenza and Veneto
Banca, could be put together "in the next hours" or
Monday at the latest, reported Corriere della Sera.
The rescue of the two banks could cost between 12 billion
and 13 billion euros, with the State paying 8-9 billion euros of
the total, La Stampa reported.
The approval of the plan to rescue the two regional lenders
could arrive as early as this weekend, reported Il Sole 24 Ore,
adding that the lenders' soured assets will be grouped in a bad
bank with a gross value of 20 billion euros.
Italian Economy Minister Pier Carlo Padoan and European
Commission's Competition Commissioner Margrethe Vestager may
talk today, reported la Repubblica
(*) BANCA CARIGE
Italian market watchdog Consob has requested access to the
minutes of the lender's last board meetings, particularly those
related to the resignation of three board members and the
no-confidence vote against former CEO Guido Bastianini, la
Repubblica and Il Sole 24 Ore reported, citing Radiocor news
agency.
HERA
A number of local authorities that are part of the utility's
shareholder pact have launched the sale of a combined stake of
1.7 percent in the company through an accelerated book building,
Hera said in a statement on Thursday.
(*) ENEL
The Italian utility may bid for the Italian assets of
Spain's Gas Natural, for which non-binding offers must
be presented by today, reported MF.
(*) ATLANTIA
The Italian road operator will keep Abertis listed, and will
maintain its headquarters in Spain as well as its management
after it acquires the Spanish operator, Abertis CEO Giovanni
Castellucci confirmed in an interview with Corriere della Sera.
He added the Italian group would transfer its South American
operations to Abertis.
(*) LEONARDO
Senegal Air SA has ordered two ATR 72-600 aircraft in a 50
million euro ($56 million) deal. France-based ATR, jointly
owned by Airbus and the Italian group, will deliver the
two turboprop planes in November.
(*) GEDI
After the retirement of L'Espresso Chairman Carlo De
Benedetti at the helm of the publishing company, his son Marco
will most likely replace him, Il Sole 24 Ore reported.
(*) ALITALIA
The carrier's three commissioners are expected to announce
today they will open the airline's data room to potential buyers
starting from next week, for a time of four to six weeks,
reported Il Sole 24 Ore. The commissioners will not disclose how
many offers, out of an initial 33, have made it through the
first selection il Sole 24 Ore reported, adding the number could
be between 10 and 15 and could include British Airways, Delta
Airlines, Etihad , Lufthansa and low-cost carriers Easyjet
and Ryanair.
BONIFICHE FERRARESI HOLDING
Debuts on main segment.
ERGYCAPITAL
Extraordinary shareholders' meeting on merger with Intek
Group (1030 GMT).
INTEK GROUP
Annual and extraordinary shareholders' meetings (1300 GMT).
SPACE3
Presents operation of 'Business Combination' with Aquafil
(0730 GMT).
