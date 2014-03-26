The following factors could affect Italian markets on Wednesday.
ECONOMY
ISTAT releases January retail sales data (0900 GMT) and
March consumer confidence data (1000 GMT).
DEBT
The treasury sells 2-2.5 billion euros ninth tranche CTZ
maturing on Dec. 31, 2015. Subscriptions close at 1000 GMT.
The treasury also said on Tuesday that in the second quarter
it will issue new fixed rate bonds (BTPs), bonds linked to the
Euribor (CCTEUs) and zero coupon bonds (CTZs).
COMPANIES
MAIRE TECNIMONT
Group awarded 50 percent of Egypt project worth an estimated
$1.7-$1.95 billion
GENERALI
Standard & Poor's has removed Generali from its Credit Watch
list after ascertaining that Italy's biggest insurer would not
exhaust its regulatory capital even if its home country were to
default on its debt.
VENETO BANCA
CEO tells Il Sole 24 Ore the bank is planning a 500 million
euro capital hike and will convert a bond worth 350 million
euros to boost capital. The CEO also says the bank would like to
remain independent.
MEDIASET
Italy's biggest TV broadcaster Mediaset said on
Tuesday advertising trends for this year were difficult to
predict after beating 2013 profit expectations thanks to
higher-than-expected cost cuts.
* TELECOM ITALIA
Vito Gamberale, a candidate for the job of chairman at the
telecoms group, tellss Il Sole 24 Ore he does not want to spin
off the network of the group and wants to work with Telefonica
to relaunch the company.
*INTESASANPAOLO
Il Messaggero says Intesa's new business plans envisages
closing 800 bank branches and laying off around 3,000 staff. The
paper says the bank could consider merging Fideuram with its
private banking arm.
* CARIGE
The foundation Carige, the bank's top investor, could
consider selling 5-6 percent of the bank through an accelerated
bookbuilding, several Italian papers say.
MEDIOLANUM
Board meets on full-year results, followed by presentation
(1500 GMT).
MONDO TV
Expected to hold analysts presentation.
* BANCA POPOLARE DI SONDRIO
Bank says to propose dividend of 0.05 euros a share, posts
net profit of 53 million euros of 2013.
