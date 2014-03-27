The following factors could affect Italian markets on Thursday.

POLITICS

Prime Minister Matteo Renzi won a vote of confidence in the Senate on Wednesday on a proposal to reduce the powers of provincial governments as part of his pledge to cut the cost of Italy's political apparatus.

U.S. President Barack Obama meets Italian President Giorgio Napolitano (1115 GMT).

U.S. President Barack Obama meets Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi (1320 GMT); followed by joint news conference (1440 GMT).

In an interview in Il Corriere della Sera Obama said he welcomed Italy's leading role in the Mediterranean area, adding the U.S. did not intend to reduce its presence in the area. * Economy Minister Pier Carlo Padoan said in an interview in La Repubblica Italy remained in the spotlight of financial markets since external shocks could still send interest rates higher. He confirmed the governmet's intention to stick to EU budget rules.

ECONOMY

ISTAT, March business confidence data (0900 GMT).

DEBT

Treasury sells 7.5 billion euros 6-month BOTs (183 days). Subscriptions close at 1000 GMT.

COMPANIES

MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA

The main investor in Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena sold another 3 percent stake in Italy's third largest lender ahead of a 3 billion euro ($4.14 billion) capital increase the bank needs to avert nationalisation.

The foundation also confirmed an inspection by market regulator Consob and the financial police related to its sale of a portion of its stake in the bank earlier this month. * U.S. fund BlackRock has 8.5 percent of the bank, La Stampa said.

PIRELLI

The Ukraine crisis and the possibility of a recession in Russia creates uncertainty for Pirelli's plans to use a tie-up with oil group Rosneft to expand in the country, seen as a big growth market for the Italian tyre company's products.

The tyremaker will report full-year results, followed by conference call (1730 GMT).

* MEDIASET

Deputy chairman Pier Silvio Berlusconi said he would not be entering politics for now but could not rule out such a move further down the road, "perhaps in 10 years time, who knows". Asked about international partnerships for Mediaset he said several interesting proposals had arrived. "We will choose what ensures the best development," he said.

MOLMED

Italy's MolMed is close to presenting results from Phase III clinical trials of a new cancer treatment that could represent a turning point for the biotech company, its founder said on Wednesday.

* CIR

Energy unit Sorgenia signed a deal on Wednesday to sell 5 megawatts of solar power to US fund Contourglobal for an enterprise value of more than 20 million euros, Il Sole 24 Ore said.

D'AMICO

Italian tanker-focused company d'Amico International Shipping is optimistic its 2014 profits will increase because of a recovery in exports of U.S. refined oil products, its CEO said on Wednesday.

ALITALIA, ETIHAD

Abu Dhabi-based Etihad Airways is expected shortly to reach a decision on whether to take a stake in struggling airline Alitalia, Italian Transport Minister Maurizio Lupi said on Wednesday.

Etihad's business plan for Alitalia will almost certainly be ready for Monday together with a letter of intent conditional on renegotiation of debt with creditor banks, Il Messaggero said without citing sources.

MEDIOLANUM

Italy's Mediolanum expects to post higher net inflows this year than in 2013, the asset manager's deputy-chairman said on Wednesday.

INTESA SANPAOLO

Holds board meeting on FY results and holds Management and Supervisory boards to approve business plan.

The new business plan will include a "very positive sign", the chairman of the bank's supervisory board said on Wednesday, without giving details.

ITALIAN POST OFFICE

Poste Italiane, which the government plans to privatise next autumn, recorded 1 billion euro net profit in 2013. Revenues rose 8 percent to 26 billion euros.

Board meetings on FY results: ARNOLDO MONDADORI EDITORE followed by analysts presentation (1400 GMT), BANCA CARIGE, BANCA PROFILO, BEST UNION, BUZZI UNICEM, COMPAGNIA DELLA RUOTA (1400 GMT), DIGITAL MAGICS, FRENDY ENERGY, INTEK GROUP, IREN, ITALIA INDEPENDENT GROUP , OLIDATA, TBS GROUP, VITA SOCIETA EDITORIALE, WM CAPITAL (1600 GMT).

