POLITICS

U.S. President Barack Obama visited the Colosseum in the latest stop on his European tour on Thursday, calling the ancient Roman arena "remarkable, unbelievable" and he was almost as lavish in his praise for Italy's 39-year-old Prime Minister Matteo Renzi.

Bank of Italy Ignazio Visco (0845 GMT) and Economy Minister Pier Carlo Padoan (1130 GMT) to speak at a conference organised by Luiss University of Rome.

ECONOMY

ISTAT, February producer prices data (0900 GMT).

DEBT

Treasury sells 2.5-3.250 billion euros new CCTEU maturing on Nov. 17, 2019, at 0.764 percent biannual coupon; 2.0-3.0 billion euros fifth tranche 5-year BTPs maturing on May 1, 2019, at 2.5 percent coupon; 3.0-3.750 billion euros third tranche 10-year BTPs maturing on Sept. 1, 2024, at 3.75 percent coupon. Subscriptions close at 1000 GMT.

COMPANIES * INTESA SANPAOLO

Italy's biggest retail bank, posted a net loss of 4.55 billion euros ($6.25 billion) on Friday, due to heavy writedowns on bad loans and impairments on some units, but said it was now on course to rebuild profits.

FY results and business plan presentation (0900 GMT); followed by news conference.

* BANCA CARIGE

Italy's mid-sized bank Carige posted on Friday a net loss of 1.76 billion euros ($2.42 billion) for last year after heavy writedowns on past acquisitions and bad loans.

The bank also said it has appointed a group of other banks to run its planned 800 million-euro share offer which it needs to boost its balance sheet. * Carige said on Friday its core capital ratio, a measure of financial strength, stood at a lowly 5.1 percent at the end of 2013, according to a presentation slide posted on its website.

Conference call on FY results and 2014-2018 industrial plan with CEO Piero Luigi Montani (0730 GMT); followed by news conference with CEO Piero Luigi Montani and Chairman Cesare Castelbarco Albani (0945 GMT).

ENI

Italian oil and gas major Eni ENI.MI launched the sale of a 7 percent stake in Portuguese utility Galp Energia GALP.LS on Thursday, pressing ahead with plans to offload non-core assets and raise cash.

UNICREDIT

UniCredit priced $1.25 billion perpetual bond with 8 percent yield.

PIRELLI

The world's fifth-largest tyremaker, has cut its sales target for this year, citing worse-than-expected currency effects, after delivering 2013 results in line with its own previously-lowered forecasts.

Pirelli expects to increase prices by double digits in Venezuela and Argentina and by single digits in Brazil to counter negative currency effects, its chief executive said on Thursday.

BANCO POPOLARE

Bank said on Thursday it would price new shares in a planned 1.5 billion euro ($2 billion) capital increase at 9 euros each, little more than half the stock's closing price in the session.

BNL

BNL bank, owned by France's BNP Paribas, has revalued by 95 million euros its stake in the Bank of Italy, it said in a statement late on Thursday.

BUZZI UNICEM

Conference call on FY results (0830 GMT).

The cement maker said on Thursday it expects the crisis in Ukraine to limit an expected improvement in recurring core earnings this year driven by a healthy U.S. market and budding recovery in Europe.

* ALITALIA

Etihad Airways could present an industrial plan for the relaunch of Alitalia within 10 days, La Stampa said on Friday.

EXPERT SYSTEM

Board meetings.

IREN

Conference call on FY results (0930 GMT).

MOLMED

Capital increase ends.

RCS MEDIAGROUP

Board meeting on shareholders' meeting agenda.

BANCA PROFILO

The bank posted net profit of 2.7 million euros, up 32.5 percent, and proposed a dividend of 0.003 euros a share.

ANIMA HOLDING

Borsa Italiana has given Anima Holding the green light for its listing, at a date that is yet to be set.

Annual general meetings: CREDITO BERGAMASCO (1430 GMT), EDISON (1000 GMT).

Board meetings on FY results: ASTALDI, BOERO BARTOLOMEO, CSP INTERNATIONAL (0800 GMT), ENERTRONICA, GRUPPO CERAMICHE RICCHETTI, GRUPPO GREEN POWER, INDUSTRIA & INNOVAZIONE, LEONE FILM GROUP, LVENTURE GROUP, MEDIACONTECH, MID INDUSTRY CAPITAL, MONCLER (preliminary FY results on Feb. 24) followed by conference call, MONDO TV, ROSSS, SACOM , TISCALI (1400 GMT).

