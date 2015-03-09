The following factors could affect Italian markets on Monday.
TREASURY
Treasury announces sale of BTP bonds with relative amounts
to be auctioned on March 12.
The Italian Treasury said on Friday it would offer 6.5
billion euros ($7.1 billion) of Treasury bills (BOTs) at its
regular mid-month auction on March 11.
Italy's state lender Cassa Depositi e Prestiti said on
Saturday it would offer its first retail bond to help fund
public works projects.
EURO ZONE
Greece could call a referendum or have early elections
should its euro zone partners reject its debt and growth plans,
Greek Finance Minister Yanis Varoufakis said in a newspaper
interview on Sunday.
COMPANIES
TELECOM ITALIA
The president of state lender CDP, keen to build out an
ultra-broadband network, is looking to get a commitment from
operators Vodafone and Wind to invest in fibre-optic group
Metroweb and then bring on board Telecom Italia later, la
Repubblica said on Saturday, without citing sources.
* Telecom Italia could end up working on the ultra-broadband
rollout by itself as the push to create a single company to
develop the ultra-broadband network appears to be softening,
Affari&Finanza said in an unsourced report.
FINMECCANICA
Japan's Hitachi will pay Finmeccanica 9.5 euros for each
share in the Italian firm's rail business Ansaldo STS after a
dividend distribution adjustment to a previously agreed deal,
the companies said in a joint statement on
Friday.
* UNIPOLSAI, UNIPOL GRUPPO FINANZIARIO
The company will present a new business plan in 2016, it is
working on a merger between its hotel chain AtaHotel and
Unohotels and will subsequently look for an industrial partner
for the merged entity, Chief Executive Carlo Cimbri told
Affari&Finanza in an interview. The company is also looking to
sell its clinics assets, Cimbri added. He also reiterated that
the company would be interested to participate in consolidation
in the banking sector.
FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES
Fiat Chrysler Automobiles Chief Executive Sergio Marchionne
earned 31.3 million euros ($34 million) last year, including a
bonus for cementing a deal that created the world's
seventh-largest carmaker, a regulatory filing
showed.
GENERALI
The insurer could pay a dividend per share higher than
market consensus of 0.58 euros, Il Sole 24 Ore wrote on Sunday
in an unsourced report.
RCS MEDIAGROUP, CAIRO COMMUNICATION
Italian published Cairo, who owns 3 percent in RCS
Mediagroup, may one day consider launching a takeover on the
group that publishes the influential daily Corriere della Sera,
la Repubblica wrote on Sunday in an analysis on the future of
debt-laden RCS.
ATLANTIA
Italian motorway operator Atlantia is still open to selling
a minority stake in its airport business AdR, its CEO said on
Friday, adding the group was keen to swap it with a stake in
another airport.
BANCO POPOLARE
The bank said in its annual 2014 report it needed to press
ahead with "intelligent tie-ups" in order to remain a "a great
independent joint stock bank", and not be eaten up by foreign
banks or by the two top domestic lenders.
BANCA POPOLARE DI VICENZA
First quarter results "will be very positive", Gianni Zonin,
chairman of Popolare Vicenza told daily Il Sole 24 Ore on
Sunday. Conditions for a possible merger with smaller rival
Veneto Banca are now more favourable than before, but "it takes
two to start a marriage", Zonin said.
* The transformation of Popolare di Vicenza and Veneto Banca
into joint stock companies could already happen by the end of
this year, CorriereEconomia said on Monday.
PARMALAT
Italian food company Parmalat reported on Friday an 8.1
percent drop in 2014 net profit to 203.1 million euros ($220.65
million) as higher taxes and a drop in financial income more
than offset a rise in sales.
SAFILO
The company said on Friday it would not distribute a
dividend.
GTECH
Board meeting on FY results, followed by conference call
(1715 GMT).
MOLMED
Capital increase starts; ends on March 27.
C.I.R.
Board meeting on FY results (0900 GMT).
