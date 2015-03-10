The following factors could affect Italian markets on Tuesday.
POLITICS
EU Economic Affairs Commissioner Pierre Moscovici speaks
before Senate Foreign Affairs and EU Policies committees (1430
GMT).
ECONOMY
ISTAT releases January industrial output data (0900 GMT).
Bank of Italy releases January data on bank deposits and
January statistics on Italian government bond holdings at
Italy-based banks.
COMPANIES
ITALY BANKS
Italy is in technical discussions with the European
Commission over its plans to form a vehicle, known as a "bad
bank," to help its banks offload soured loans, Economy Minister
Pier Carlo Padoan said on Monday.
Standard & Poor's expects Italy's weak economy to continue
to hurt its banks' asset quality and profitability this year,
but ratings assigned by the agency to the country's lenders
already incorporate the likely impact.
Veneto Banca Chairman Francesco Favotto told Il Sole 24 Ore
on Monday that conditions were in place for the unlisted lender
to have "frequent technical discussions and fundamental
assessments" over the possibility of tie-up with rival Banca
Popolare di Vicenza.
GTECH
Shares in Italy's GTECH will be delisted from the Milan
bourse on April 2, the lottery group's CFO Alberto Fornaro said
on Monday in a conference call on results.
Ratings agency DBRS holds a conference call on the Italian
banking sector on Tuesday. (1500 GMT).
FINMECCANICA
CEO Mauro Moretti told a Senate committee on Monday that the
defence group expects to post a 700 million euro improvement in
its 2014 net profit before extraordinary items compared to a
year before. Finmeccanica's 2014 net profit was of 74 million
euros.
* TELECOM ITALIA
Britain's Vodafone is expected to flag its readiness
to buy into a cash call at fibre-optic company Metroweb in a
letter this week addressed to Metroweb's shareholders
infrastructure fund F2i and state-sponsored investment fund
Fondo Strategico Italiano, la Repubblica said without quoting
sources.
SAIPEM, CAMPARI GROUP, PRELIOS
, ASTALDI, BANCA GENERALI, BRUNELLO
CUCINELLI, FINECOBANK
Board meeting on FY results.
Main currency report:...............................