The following factors could affect Italian markets on Tuesday.

Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy. New items are marked with (*).

For a complete list of diary events in Italy please click on .

POLITICS

EU Economic Affairs Commissioner Pierre Moscovici speaks before Senate Foreign Affairs and EU Policies committees (1430 GMT).

ECONOMY

ISTAT releases January industrial output data (0900 GMT).

Bank of Italy releases January data on bank deposits and January statistics on Italian government bond holdings at Italy-based banks.

COMPANIES

ITALY BANKS

Italy is in technical discussions with the European Commission over its plans to form a vehicle, known as a "bad bank," to help its banks offload soured loans, Economy Minister Pier Carlo Padoan said on Monday.

Standard & Poor's expects Italy's weak economy to continue to hurt its banks' asset quality and profitability this year, but ratings assigned by the agency to the country's lenders already incorporate the likely impact.

Veneto Banca Chairman Francesco Favotto told Il Sole 24 Ore on Monday that conditions were in place for the unlisted lender to have "frequent technical discussions and fundamental assessments" over the possibility of tie-up with rival Banca Popolare di Vicenza.

GTECH

Shares in Italy's GTECH will be delisted from the Milan bourse on April 2, the lottery group's CFO Alberto Fornaro said on Monday in a conference call on results.

Ratings agency DBRS holds a conference call on the Italian banking sector on Tuesday. (1500 GMT).

FINMECCANICA

CEO Mauro Moretti told a Senate committee on Monday that the defence group expects to post a 700 million euro improvement in its 2014 net profit before extraordinary items compared to a year before. Finmeccanica's 2014 net profit was of 74 million euros.

* TELECOM ITALIA

Britain's Vodafone is expected to flag its readiness to buy into a cash call at fibre-optic company Metroweb in a letter this week addressed to Metroweb's shareholders infrastructure fund F2i and state-sponsored investment fund Fondo Strategico Italiano, la Repubblica said without quoting sources.

SAIPEM, CAMPARI GROUP, PRELIOS , ASTALDI, BANCA GENERALI, BRUNELLO CUCINELLI, FINECOBANK

Board meeting on FY results.

For Italian market data and news, click on codes in brackets:

20 biggest gainers (in percentage)............

20 biggest losers (in percentage).............

FTSE IT allshare index

FTSE Mib index........

FTSE Allstars index...

FTSE Mid Cap index....

Block trades..........

Stories on Italy...... IT-LEN

For pan-European market data and news, click on codes in brackets: European Equities speed guide................... FTSEurofirst 300 index.............................. DJ STOXX index...................................... Top 10 STOXX sectors........................... Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors...................... Top 10 Eurofirst 300 sectors................... Top 25 European pct gainers....................... Top 25 European pct losers........................ Main stock markets: Dow Jones............... Wall Street report ..... Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............ FTSE 100............... London report........... Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt market stories CAC-40................. Paris market stories... World Indices..................................... Reuters survey of world bourse outlook......... Western European IPO diary.......................... European Asset Allocation........................ Reuters News at a Glance: Equities............... Main currency report:...............................