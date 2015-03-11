The following factors could affect Italian markets on Wednesday.

POLITCS

Economy Minister Pier Carlo Padoan speaks before Senate EU Policies Committee (1230 GMT).

Cooperative banks association officials speak before Senate Finance Committee (1330 GMT).

Italy's highest court on Tuesday confirmed an acquittal for former Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi on charges of abuse of office and paying for sex with a minor.

TREASURY

Treasury sells 6.5 billion euros 12-month BOT bills (367 days). Subscriptions close at 1000 GMT.

COMPANIES

ATLANTIA

The Italian motorway operator said on Tuesday it had completed the placement of 9.74 million treasury shares through an accelerated book building to institutional investors for a total value of 227.9 million euros ($243.8 million).

BANCO POPOLARE

The lender plans to introduce already at its next shareholder meeting one of the rules set out in the reform decree for cooperative banks and raise the number of proxy votes a shareholder can represent to between 10 and 20, the company said in the letter calling for the assembly.

SNAM

Europe's gas storage operators are discussing plans to develop a common European storage mechanism to see off potential threats to the bloc's gas supplies, the head of Italian gas grid company Snam told Reuters on Tuesday.

TELECOM ITALIA

Italy's biggest phone company said on Tuesday it was in talks with Netflix over a possible content deal with the U.S. online movie streaming company. * State-holding CDP Chairman Franco Bassanini told la Repubblica a solution to revive talks over a possible investment by Telecom Italia in Metroweb would be for the telecoms group to initially take a minority stake that would rise to 51 percent once the investment plan has been completed. * Hutchison Whampoa and VimpelCom are in advanced talks on a deal to merge their Italian mobile operations and a deal is close to being agreed, the Financial Times reported citing two people close to the discussions.

BRUNELLO CUCINELLI

The Italian cashmere maker forecast on Tuesday double-digit growth in revenues this year after its core profit rose 8.4 percent in 2014 thanks to resilient high-end luxury demand.

* RAI WAY, EI TOWERS, MEDIASET

The two companies are trying to find an accord to "rebalance" the stakes of shareholders Mediaset and RAI in the company resulting from a merger between Rai Way and EI Towers, Corriere della Sera said quoting sources close to the matter. State holding CDP or infrastructure fund F2i may also take a stake to limit the influence of EI Towers.

PRYSMIAN

The Italian cable maker said on Tuesday its board had approved bond issues for up to 800 million euros ($857 million) to diversify its funding sources and extend the average maturity of its debt.

FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES

CEO Sergio Marchionne sold 1.4 million shares in the carmaker to fund tax liabilities, the company said in a statement. The shares were sold on the open market at an average price of 14.12 euros per share, leaving Marchionne with 13 million FCA common shares.

* PRELIOS

The Italian real estate company cut its full-year net loss to 61 million euros from 333 million euros in 2013.

MONCLER

The company said it had appointed Roberto Eggs new chief operating officer.

WORLD DUTY FREE

Board meeting on FY results, followed by conference call (1600 GMT).

SNAM

Board meeting on FY results (press release on March 12).

ENGINEERING

Extraordinary shareholders' meeting (0730 GMT).

ACEA

Board meeting on FY results.

AEFFE

Board meeting on FY results (preliminary on Feb. 12) followed by conference call.

ASSICURAZIONI GENERALI

Board meeting on FY results (press release on March 12).

BE

Board meeting on FY results.

CEMBRE

Board meeting on FY results.

ERG

Board meeting on FY results.

GO INTERNET

Board meeting on FY results.

ISAGRO

Board meeting on FY results (1500 GMT).

LEONE FILM GROUP

Board meeting on FY results.

MOLESKINE

Board meeting on FY results (preliminary on Feb. 5) followed by conference call (1700 GMT).

RCS MEDIAGROUP

Board meeting on FY results followed by conference call (1700 GMT).

SAES GETTERS

Board meeting on FY results.

SAVE

Board meeting on FY results.

TAMBURI INVESTMENT PARTNERS

Board meeting on FY results.

VIANINI INDUSTRIA

Board meeting on FY results.

VIANINI LAVORI

Board meeting on FY results.

