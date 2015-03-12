The following factors could affect Italian markets on Thursday.
Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot
vouch for their accuracy. New items are marked with (*).
For a complete list of diary events in Italy please click on
.
POLITICS
Cabinet meeting (1630 GMT).
ECONOMY
ISTAT releases regional export data from January to December
2014 (0900 GMT).
TREASURY
Treasury sells 2.0-2.5 billion euros 9th tranche 3-year BTP
bonds due Jan. 15, 2018, 0.75 percent coupon; 2.5-3.0 billion
euros 3rd tranche 7-year BTP bonds due April 15, 2022, 1.35
percent coupon; 1.25-1.75 billion euros 2nd tranche 30-year BTP
bonds due Sept. 1, 2046, 3.25 percent coupon. Subscriptions
close at 1000 GMT.
COMPANIES
GENERALI
Italy's biggest insurer lifted its dividend on Thursday even
as it reported a 12.5 percent fall in net profit due to one-off
charges.
Conference call at 1100 GMT.
SNAM RETE GAS
The gas transport group said on Thursday its net profit in
2014 rose 31 percent thanks mainly to lower income taxes.
Snam also said it would invest 5.1 billion euros ($5.4
billion) in 2015-2018 to make the Italian network more flexible
and help integrate European networks.
Presentation at 1400 GMT and news conference at the end.
* SAIPEM, ENI
Stefano Cao, former director general of Eni's
exploration and production division, is in pole position to
become the new CEO of Saipem, Corriere della Sera wrote on
Thursday.
ITALIAN BANKS
Italian banking foundations will not be able to invest more
than a third of their assets in a single lender, take on debts
or enter derivative trades, the treasury said on Wednesday.
Italy is struggling to devise plans to help its banks
offload bad loans without triggering tougher European Union
rules on state aid, sources close to the matter said.
WORLD DUTY FREE
The Italian travel retailer reported on Wednesday a 19.5
percent rise in sales in the first eight weeks of 2015 after a
15.8 percent increase in 2014 to meet its own target of 2.4
billion euros ($2.5 billion).
* According to a report in Il Sole 24 Ore, sovereign fund
Qatar Holding is in talks to join forces with one of the three
main bidders for WDF - Swiss group Dufry, South Korea's Lotte
and China's Sunrise Duty Free.
RCS MEDIAGROUP
The Italian publisher said on Wednesday its full-year net
loss halved to 110.8 million euros ($117 million) in 2014 from
218.5 million the previous year, helped by higher margins across
its businesses.
FINMECCANICA
Airbus Helicopters is in the final stages of talks
that could land it a contract worth at least $3 billion for the
development and production of military and civil helicopters in
South Korea, French media said on Wednesday.
The Airbus Group division is sole in the running in talks
with the main South Korean procurement consortium, after other
contenders, including AgustaWestland of the Finmeccanica, were
ditched.
AUTOGRILL
Board meetings on FY results, followed by analysts
presentation (1500 GMT).
ENEL GREEN POWER
Board meetings on FY results (preliminary on Feb. 4)
followed by conference call (1630 GMT).
ENI
Board meetings on FY results (preliminary on Feb. 17), press
release on March 13.
ERG
Releases FY results (0630 GMT), followed by conference call
(1000 GMT)
SALVATORE FERRAGAMO
Board meetings on FY results, followed by conference call
(1700 GMT).
UNICREDIT
Board meetings on FY results, (preliminary on Feb. 11).
I GRANDI VIAGGI, SESA, AEROPORTO DI
FIRENZE, ARNOLDO MONDADORI EDITORE, AZIMUT
HOLDING, BANCA FINNAT, BANCA PROFILO
, BIESSE, BOLZONI, CAD IT,
DADA, DEA CAPITAL, EXPRIVIA, FALCK
RENEWABLES, GEFRAN, KI GROUP, MARR
, NICE, RAI WAY, SEAT PAGINE GIALLE
, SERVIZI ITALIA, TESMEC, ISAGRO
, CTI BIOPHARMA , TOD'S.
Board meeting on results.
MITTEL
Annual general meeting (1530 GMT).
For Italian market data and news, click on codes in
brackets:
20 biggest gainers (in percentage)............
20 biggest losers (in percentage).............
FTSE IT allshare index
FTSE Mib index........
FTSE Allstars index...
FTSE Mid Cap index....
Block trades..........
Stories on Italy...... IT-LEN
For pan-European market data and news, click on codes in
brackets:
European Equities speed guide...................
FTSEurofirst 300 index..............................
DJ STOXX index......................................
Top 10 STOXX sectors...........................
Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors......................
Top 10 Eurofirst 300 sectors...................
Top 25 European pct gainers.......................
Top 25 European pct losers........................
Main stock markets:
Dow Jones............... Wall Street report .....
Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............
FTSE 100............... London report...........
Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt market stories
CAC-40................. Paris market stories...
World Indices.....................................
Reuters survey of world bourse outlook.........
Western European IPO diary..........................
European Asset Allocation........................
Reuters News at a Glance: Equities...............
Main currency report:...............................