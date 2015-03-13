The following factors could affect Italian markets on Friday.

POLITICS

Milan, ISPI holds annual conference on "Eurozone Our Of Danger: How to Get Out from the Endless Financial Crisis"; Economy Minister Pier Carlo Padoan attends (1700 GMT).

Cernobbio (Como), The European House Ambrosetti starts financial markets workshop on "The Outlook for the Economy and Finance"; ends on March 14.

Prime Minister Matteo Renzi unveiled long-delayed education reforms on Thursday that he said would raise the quality of sub-standard schools which are often blamed for Italy's weak economic performance.

ECONOMY

ISTAT releases February final CPI and HICP data (0900 GMT).

Bank of Italy releases January data on public finance, state borrowing and debt.

DEBT

A sharp rally in lower-rated euro zone bonds moved into its fourth day on Thursday, with central banks forging ahead with QE purchases and investors hoovering up a trio of new debt sales.

COMPANIES

ENI

Holds strategy presentation (1430 GMT).

TOD'S

The luxury group reported an 18 percent fall in core profits on Thursday and said still weak Chinese consumer spending and cold weather in North America had also hit sales at the start of 2015.

ENEL GREEN POWER

Enel Green Power expects to complete the sale of a minority stake in a portfolio of renewable energy assets in North America by the end of this month, according to slides shown by the company in presenting its full-year results on Thursday.

Italy's biggest renewable energy company said its net profit in 2014 fell 32 percent to 359 million euros ($381 million), impacted by an impairment on its Greek assets.

SALVATORE FERRAGAMO

The Italian luxury group sees as reasonable a market consensus estimate for a 10 percent rise in 2015 sales including the impact of currencies, Chief Financial Officer Ernesto Greco told an analyst call on Thursday.

The company reported a bigger-than-expected 13 percent rise in core profit last year and said the first few months of 2015 supported expectations of further growth this year.

AUTOGRILL

The Italian airport and motorway caterer said on Thursday it had signed a new loan agreement for 600 million euros ($636 million) to repay revolving credit facilities maturing in 2016 and to finance other group activities.

The company is always looking for acquisitions, but does not expect anything to happen anytime soon, Chief Executive Gianmario Tondato Da Ruos said on Thursday.

MONDADORI, RCS MEDIAGROUP

Mondadori CEO Ernesto Mauri said the company's offer for RCS MediaGroup's book unit could be financed through debt if it is in the 120-150 million euros range. He later clarified that he gave the offer range only in reference to media reports.

* RCS MEDIAGROUP

The company will not need a capital increase, even if the sale of its book unit were not to materialise, Chief Executive Pietro Scott Jovane told Il Sole 24 Ore in an interview.

FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES

The company is open to a combination with General Motors or Ford and a deal with one of its U.S. counterparts would be "technically feasible", CEO Sergio Marchionne was quoted by various newspapers as saying. He added that there were no substantive talks between FCA and any of the two companies. Marchionne also said he never had talks with Volkswagen about a potential tie-up, the paper added.

EXOR

Real estate group Cushman & Wakefield, in which Exor holds an 80.91 percent stake, reported a 33.3 percent rise in 2014 adjusted net profit to $61.6 million, Exor said in a statement on Thursday.

UNIPOLSAI

Shareholders who are against the conversion of savings shares into ordinary shares can exercise their withdrawal right at 228.272 euros for each class A savings share and 2.238 euros for each class B savings share, the company said in a statement.

COOPERATIVE BANKS

Regional councilor Antonio Saggese has suggested that the Lombardy region could take a 2 percent stake in local banks Popolare Milano, UBI Banca and Popolare di Sondrio, Il Sole 24 Ore said, adding the region does not have the money for the investment.

Lombardy region governor Roberto Maroni gives concluding remarks at conference on Friday about cooperative banks and support to local development.

UNIPOL

Ends bond swap offer (started on March 9).

ACOTEL

Board meetings on FY results.

BANCA ETRURIA

Board meetings on FY results (preliminary on Feb. 11).

B&C SPEAKERS

Board meetings on FY results.

CAIRO COMMUNICATION

Board meetings on FY results.

CALTAGIRONE

Board meetings on FY results.

CERVED

Board meetings on FY results (preliminary on Feb. 10), followed by conference call.

CREDITO EMILIANO

Board meetings on FY results (preliminary on Feb. 11).

EL.EN.

Board meetings on FY results.

EMAK

Board meetings on FY results (preliminary on Jan. 30).

ENGINEERING

Board meetings on FY results.

EUROTECH

Board meetings on FY results.

FIDIA

Board meetings on FY results (1400 GMT).

FIERA MILANO

Board meetings on FY results.

FINCANTIERI

Board meetings on FY results (preliminary on Feb. 27), followed by conference call.

GIORGIO FEDON

Board meetings on FY results.

IMA

Board meetings on FY results (preliminary on Feb. 16).

IRCE

Board meetings on FY results (1300 GMT).

IREN

Board meetings on FY results, followed by conference call.

IT WAY

Board meetings on FY results.

LA DORIA

Board meetings on FY results (preliminary on Feb. 24).

LANDI RENZO

Board meetings on FY results.

PANARIAGROUP

Board meetings on FY results.

POLIGRAFICA SAN FAUSTINO

Board meetings on FY results.

RATTI

Board meetings on FY results.

REPLY

Board meetings on FY results.

RISANAMENTO

Board meetings on FY results.

SAT

Board meetings on FY results.

STEFANEL

Board meetings on FY results.

ZIGNAGO VETRO

Board meetings on FY results (0930 GMT).

