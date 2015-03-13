The following factors could affect Italian markets on Friday.
POLITICS
Milan, ISPI holds annual conference on "Eurozone Our Of
Danger: How to Get Out from the Endless Financial Crisis";
Economy Minister Pier Carlo Padoan attends (1700 GMT).
Cernobbio (Como), The European House Ambrosetti starts
financial markets workshop on "The Outlook for the Economy and
Finance"; ends on March 14.
Prime Minister Matteo Renzi unveiled long-delayed education
reforms on Thursday that he said would raise the quality of
sub-standard schools which are often blamed for Italy's weak
economic performance.
ECONOMY
ISTAT releases February final CPI and HICP data (0900 GMT).
Bank of Italy releases January data on public finance, state
borrowing and debt.
DEBT
A sharp rally in lower-rated euro zone bonds moved into its
fourth day on Thursday, with central banks forging ahead with QE
purchases and investors hoovering up a trio of new debt
sales.
COMPANIES
ENI
Holds strategy presentation (1430 GMT).
TOD'S
The luxury group reported an 18 percent fall in core profits
on Thursday and said still weak Chinese consumer spending and
cold weather in North America had also hit sales at the start of
2015.
ENEL GREEN POWER
Enel Green Power expects to complete the sale of a minority
stake in a portfolio of renewable energy assets in North America
by the end of this month, according to slides shown by the
company in presenting its full-year results on
Thursday.
Italy's biggest renewable energy company said its net profit
in 2014 fell 32 percent to 359 million euros ($381 million),
impacted by an impairment on its Greek assets.
SALVATORE FERRAGAMO
The Italian luxury group sees as reasonable a market
consensus estimate for a 10 percent rise in 2015 sales including
the impact of currencies, Chief Financial Officer Ernesto Greco
told an analyst call on Thursday.
The company reported a bigger-than-expected 13 percent rise
in core profit last year and said the first few months of 2015
supported expectations of further growth this
year.
AUTOGRILL
The Italian airport and motorway caterer said on Thursday it
had signed a new loan agreement for 600 million euros ($636
million) to repay revolving credit facilities maturing in 2016
and to finance other group activities.
The company is always looking for acquisitions, but does not
expect anything to happen anytime soon, Chief Executive
Gianmario Tondato Da Ruos said on Thursday.
MONDADORI, RCS MEDIAGROUP
Mondadori CEO Ernesto Mauri said the company's offer for RCS
MediaGroup's book unit could be financed through debt if it is
in the 120-150 million euros range. He later clarified that he
gave the offer range only in reference to media
reports.
* RCS MEDIAGROUP
The company will not need a capital increase, even if the
sale of its book unit were not to materialise, Chief Executive
Pietro Scott Jovane told Il Sole 24 Ore in an interview.
FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES
The company is open to a combination with General Motors or
Ford and a deal with one of its U.S. counterparts would be
"technically feasible", CEO Sergio Marchionne was quoted by
various newspapers as saying. He added that there were no
substantive talks between FCA and any of the two companies.
Marchionne also said he never had talks with Volkswagen about a
potential tie-up, the paper added.
EXOR
Real estate group Cushman & Wakefield, in which Exor holds
an 80.91 percent stake, reported a 33.3 percent rise in 2014
adjusted net profit to $61.6 million, Exor said in a statement
on Thursday.
UNIPOLSAI
Shareholders who are against the conversion of savings
shares into ordinary shares can exercise their withdrawal right
at 228.272 euros for each class A savings share and 2.238 euros
for each class B savings share, the company said in a statement.
COOPERATIVE BANKS
Regional councilor Antonio Saggese has suggested that the
Lombardy region could take a 2 percent stake in local banks
Popolare Milano, UBI Banca and Popolare di Sondrio, Il Sole 24
Ore said, adding the region does not have the money for the
investment.
Lombardy region governor Roberto Maroni gives concluding
remarks at conference on Friday about cooperative banks and
support to local development.
UNIPOL
Ends bond swap offer (started on March 9).
ACOTEL
Board meetings on FY results.
BANCA ETRURIA
Board meetings on FY results (preliminary on Feb. 11).
B&C SPEAKERS
Board meetings on FY results.
CAIRO COMMUNICATION
Board meetings on FY results.
CALTAGIRONE
Board meetings on FY results.
CERVED
Board meetings on FY results (preliminary on Feb. 10),
followed by conference call.
CREDITO EMILIANO
Board meetings on FY results (preliminary on Feb. 11).
EL.EN.
Board meetings on FY results.
EMAK
Board meetings on FY results (preliminary on Jan. 30).
ENGINEERING
Board meetings on FY results.
EUROTECH
Board meetings on FY results.
FIDIA
Board meetings on FY results (1400 GMT).
FIERA MILANO
Board meetings on FY results.
FINCANTIERI
Board meetings on FY results (preliminary on Feb. 27),
followed by conference call.
GIORGIO FEDON
Board meetings on FY results.
IMA
Board meetings on FY results (preliminary on Feb. 16).
IRCE
Board meetings on FY results (1300 GMT).
IREN
Board meetings on FY results, followed by conference call.
IT WAY
Board meetings on FY results.
LA DORIA
Board meetings on FY results (preliminary on Feb. 24).
LANDI RENZO
Board meetings on FY results.
PANARIAGROUP
Board meetings on FY results.
POLIGRAFICA SAN FAUSTINO
Board meetings on FY results.
RATTI
Board meetings on FY results.
REPLY
Board meetings on FY results.
RISANAMENTO
Board meetings on FY results.
SAT
Board meetings on FY results.
STEFANEL
Board meetings on FY results.
ZIGNAGO VETRO
Board meetings on FY results (0930 GMT).
