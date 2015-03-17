The following factors could affect Italian markets on Tuesday.

ECONOMY

Italy is planning to raise its official forecast for this year's gross domestic product growth to 0.7 percent or 0.8 percent from 0.6 percent, sources familiar with the matter have told Reuters.

COMPANIES * BANCA CARIGE

The mid-sized bank has decided not to sell its Cesare Ponti private banking unit as part of a plan to fill a capital shortfall unveiled last year by industry-wide health checks, and will raise instead the size of a planned cash call to 800 million euros from 700 million euros, MF reported citing unnamed sources.

Il Messaggero also said in an unsourced report that the cash call was likely to amount to significantly more than the 700 million euro currently slated.

* TELECOM ITALIA

The phone company has swung back to profit in 2014, daily Il Messaggero reported, saying the group will announced a 100 million euro income on Thursday.

MONTE DEI PASCHI

The banking foundation that is a key shareholder in the bank meets on Tuesday to approve a slate of board nominees. Chairman Alessandro Profumo and CEO Fabrizio Viola are expected to be reappointed. Profumo told Reuters on Sunday he would discuss reports of his possible departure after an upcoming cash call once the foundation has made a decision this week.

* FIAT CHRYSLER

The car maker said European car sales were up 11.2 percent year-on-year to more than 66,000 vehicles in February.

UNIPOL

Italian insurer Unipol said on Monday it would raise 1 billion euros ($1.06 billion) via a new bond maturing in 2025 following strong demand from investors for a debt exchange offer.

GTECH

The Italian gaming company said on Monday the High Court of England and Wales had cleared its merger with International Game Technology in one of the last steps before the merger becomes effective on April 7.

BANCA POPOLARE DI MILANO

The Italian cooperative bank has offered to buy back up to 165 million euros in senior bonds sold to small investors in a bid to improve its debt structure, it said on Monday.

Supervisory Board Chairman Piero Giarda, Management Board Chairman Mario Anolli, CEO Giuseppe Castagna hold news conference. (1000 GMT).

* IPO

Italian internet company Italiaonline targets acquisitions to boost growth, its CEO Antonio Converti told Il Sole 24 Ore, adding the group could try again to list on the Milan's bourse after a previous attempt failed last autumn.

CONAFI PRESTITO, GABETTI PROPERTY SOLUTIONS , NOVA RE, SNAI, TAS

Board meeting on FY results.

